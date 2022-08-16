NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have a competition for the job backing up Ryan Tannehill, and coach Mike Vrabel has made it very clear they want rookie Malik Willis throwing more.

Vrabel pulled Willis two plays into Tennessee’s first drive of the third quarter after the quarterback scrambled on the second play for 17 yards in the Titans’ 23-10 loss Thursday night to Baltimore. Willis showed off his scrambling ability running five times for 38 yards with a touchdown, and his strong arm was on display with a 48-yard toss to Racey McMath.

