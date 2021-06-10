Titans' Henry wins Alabama pro athlete of year honor again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Derrick Henry continues to win awards in the state where he captured both the Heisman Trophy and a national championship.
For the second straight year, the former Alabama star and current Tennessee Titans running back is the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Professional Athlete of the Year. The group announced him as the winner on Tuesday.
Henry won his second straight rushing title and became just the eighth player in NFL history to total 2,000 yards in a single season.
Henry finished the 2020 regular season with 2,027 rushing yards, the fifth-most in a single season in NFL history and more than 23 teams managed to tally. He’s the first player to defend his rushing title since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006-07.
The NFL offensive player of the year also led the league in attempts (378) and touchdowns (17). His 250 yards in the regular-season finale marked his third 200-yard game of the season, topped only in NFL history by Earl Campbell’s four in 1980.
In the process, the former Crimson Tide standout helped lead the Titans to their first division title since 2008.
Henry is just the third athlete to win the award in consecutive years, joining former baseball standouts Frank Thomas (1993-94) and Tim Hudson (1999-2000). He’s also just the third NFL player to win the honor more than once, joining Shaun Alexander and Cam Newton.
