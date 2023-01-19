NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have hired San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their general manager.

The Titans announced the hiring Wednesday morning, wrapping up a search that formally started Jan. 12. Carthon will be the franchise’s first minority GM. He is tentatively scheduled to be introduced at a news conference Friday.

