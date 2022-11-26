NASHVILLE — Revenge is not on the menu, at least not for the Titans even with Cincinnati visiting Music City for the first time since the Bengals ended Tennessee’s run as the AFC’s No. 1 seed last January.

Oh, Tennessee fans might revel in the opportunity for a little payback for the Super Bowl berth they wanted so badly. With so much roster changeover, these Titans insist this season’s playoff chase has their attention Sunday and not their divisional loss.

