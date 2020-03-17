Titans place franchise tag on Henry

The Tennessee Titans have placed the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry, just hours before free agency was scheduled to open on Monday.
That announcement came a day after the team and quarterback Ryan Tannehill agreed to a long-term extension that will keep him the team’s starter for the foreseeable future, a league source confirmed to TitanInsider.com. Henry would make just over $12 million under the franchise tag tender, and once he signs it, it would become fully guaranteed.
The Titans and Henry, who is represented by agent Jimmy Sexton, can continue to negotiate on a long-term deal that could replace the franchise tag between now and July 15.
By tagging Henry, the Titans effectively retain two of their most important offensive skill position players. Tennessee signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a four-year contract extension on Sunday, worth $118 million.
Henry led the NFL in rushing last season, running for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns in helping the Titans obtain a wild-card playoff berth. Henry then had two 100-yard-plus rushing games in the postseason as the Titans recorded road victories over the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens before losing in the AFC Championship Game at Kansas City.
Tannehill had been scheduled to head into unrestricted free agency, and there had been lots of speculation that the Titans would have interest in New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, if he entered free agency, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.
Titans release long-time TE Walker, K Succop, Wake, LewisThe Tennessee Titans released tight end Delanie Walker with a designation of a failed physical last Friday.
The Titans had released kicker Ryan Succop earlier on Friday.
Walker, 35, joined the Titans in 2013, coming off an appearance in the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers and immediately became a bright spot on some bad Titans teams.
In seven seasons in Tennessee, Walker had 381 receptions for 4,423 yards and 28 receiving touchdowns. Walker’s best season with the Titans was one of the franchise’s worst in 2014 when he caught 94 passes for 1,088 yards for a Tennessee team that finished 2-14 and had the worst record in the NFL.
The veteran continued to be a leader and was a big part of the teams’ turnaround in 2016, winning nine games and in 2017, not only making the playoffs but picking up a road victory at Kansas City in the Wild-Card round.
Walker was a sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2006 and served mainly as a backup to Vernon Davis.
Walker suffered a broken fibula in the season opener in 2018 and missed the rest of that season. He came back in 2019, but still had problems and was placed on injured reserve. Walker was scheduled to have a base salary of $5.4 million in 2020
Succop was signed by the Titans after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2014 season began and immediately solidified a spot that had become an issue after the Titans moved on from Rob Bironas following the 2013 season.
Succop, who will be 34 this season, struggled with injuries in 2019 and made just 1-of-6 field goals last season. Succop had off-season knee surgery following the 2018 season, and due to complications from that surgery had to have a second procedure that landed him on the physically unable to perform list.
He was activated in week nine of the regular season, but it was clear that he had not fully recovered. The kicking position was a carousel for the Titans last year, as the team went through four different place kickers before finally settling on Greg Joseph late in the year. Succop during his time with the Titans, set an NFL record with 56 consecutive made field goals inside 50 yards. Succop signed a five-year, $20 million contract extension before the 2018 season, but only collected two years of that deal.
Lewis signed with the Titans two years ago, inking a three-year deal as a free agent from the New England Patriots. However, his role and his effectiveness dwindled in 2019 as Henry emerged as the centerpiece of the Titans offense.
Lewis, whose main role was as a third-down back during his two years with the Titans, had 54 rushes for 209 yards in 2019. He also caught 25 passes for 164 yards.
Lewis had a solid season in 2018, his first in Tennessee, with 155 rushes for 517 yards and catching 59 passes for 400 yards.
Wake had a splashy debut with the Titans in the season opener in 2019 against the Cleveland Browns, recording 2.5 sacks and a safety in Tennessee’s 43-13 win.
However, the 38-year-old later suffered a hamstring injury and finished the season on injured reserve, playing in nine games.
Wake said late in the season that he still wants to continue playing in the NFL and did not wish to retire.
The Titans also signed cornerback Chris Milton to a one-year contract. Milton was claimed off waivers from Indianapolis after final roster cuts last season.
