Titans pull coaches, scouts from the road due to coronavirus threat

The Tennessee Titans will be pulling all coaches and scouts off the road through this week in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has created concern and borderline panic worldwide.
According to a source, the club will recall all of its scouts and its coaches from attending pro days and scouting players for the 2020 NFL Draft.
This is normally a busy time of the year for coaches and scouts to attend pro days and meet with draft prospects for the upcoming draft that is scheduled to take place in April.
In the past in general manager Jon Robinson’s tenure, many of the players who ended up being drafted by the Titans are players who have been brought in for visits to Saint Thomas Sports Park or have had personal workouts for Titans coaches, staff and personnel.
The NFL has said it will not delay the start of its league year on Wednesday, but has postponed the spring owners meetings.
