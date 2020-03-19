Titans reach 1-year deal with former Falcon LB Beasley

The Tennessee Titans have added the edge pass rusher they need, adding outside linebacker Vic Beasley on a one-year deal.
The deal is reportedly worth $9.5 million.
Beasley has 37.5 career sacks in his five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, including eight sacks a year ago for Atlanta.
That production was Beasley’s best season since 2016 when he had 15.5 sacks for the Falcons.
Tennessee has been needing help on the edge to pair with Harold Landry and young rusher Derick Roberson, who came on late in the year after being elevated from the practice squad.
Beasley should give the Titans a veteran presence on the edge, but at age 28 should have much more left in the tank that Cameron Wake, who signed with the Titans last off-season but was released last week after finishing 2019 on injured reserve.
Signing Beasley also means the Titans wont’ have to spend their first-round pick — No. 29 overall — on a pass rusher.
The Titans also have interest in their own unrestricted free agent, Kamalei Correa.
Reports: Mariota headed to Raiders
Free agent Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports earlier this week.
The deal ends Mariota’s five-year run in Tennessee, where he went from being the No. 2 overall pick in 2015 to being benched last season after six games in favor of Ryan Tannehill.
Mariota enjoyed success during his first two seasons with the Titans, but suffered a broken fibula at the end of the 2016 season. He returned in 2017 and guided the Titans to a playoff berth and a wild-card round win in Kansas City.
However, his numbers declined statistically after 2016, and this past season, the Titans ended up replacing him with Tannehill, who had been acquired by Tennessee last off-season to be Mariota’s backup. The Titans were 2-4 at the time of the switch.
Injuries helped to derail Mariota’s Titans’ career. He missed four games as a rookie with two different knee sprains. He had the broken fibula in the second season and missed time in 2018 with a variety of injuries, including a back injury that kept him out of a playoff-deciding season finale against the Indianapolis Colts. Doctors recommended that he not play in that game after aggravating the injury the previous week against the Washington Redskins.
Mariota moves on to the Raiders, where he essentially could be in the same situation that Tannehill was as his backup last year. The Raiders have Derek Carr as their starting quarterback, but Mariota gives Jon Gruden a high-quality backup capable of stepping in to the starting role if need be.
In five seasons with the Titans, Mariota went 29-32 as a starting quarterback. He completed 1,110 of 1,765 passes for 13,207 yards. That included 76 touchdown passes and 44 interceptions. His best season statistically came in 2016 when he completed 276 of 451 passes for 3,426 yards with 26 TDs and nine interceptions.
Mariota’s spread-option mobile style was not really a fit in Tennessee, where the offense was built on the running game and play-action vertical passing game. Moving to the Raiders could give the former first-round pick a chance to revive his once-promising career.
Conklin to sign with Browns; Kelly stays with Tennessee
The Tennessee Titans lost a player to free agency on Monday’s first day of the legal tampering window.
Right tackle Jack Conklin agreed to a reported three-year, $42 million deal with the Cleveland Browns, with $30 million of that guaranteed, according to reports.
Conklin tweeted out his thanks to the Titans organization and fans for his first four years in the NFL.
Conklin, Jon Robinson’s first-ever draft choice in 2016, was All-Pro his rookie season, but suffered a torn ACL in the 2017 playoffs, causing him problems into the 2018 season, where he was limited to just nine games.
The Titans then decided against picking up his fifth-year option last off-season, and as a result, Conklin entered the free agent market a year early. The Browns, needing offensive line help, pounced early on the former Michigan State standout.
The loss of Conklin leaves the Titans looking for a starting right tackle. The team re-signed Dennis Kelly on Monday, announcing a multi-year deal. Kelly would be the leading candidate to start at right tackle, though the Titans could still address the position in the draft or free agency to create competition there.
While Conklin exits the fold, a couple of other Titans free agents are still a possibility to return to the team.
According to a league source, the Titans have made an offer to outside linebacker Kamalei Correa and blocking tight end MyCole Pruitt, according to a source, is also a possibility to stay in Tennessee.
Receiver Tajae Sharpe is a player the Titans have some interest in retaining. However, he likely will draw interest from the outside as well.
According to a source, the “door remains open” for reserve cornerback Tye Smith to possibly return.
