Titans safety still in bit of shock after mother's death

Kevin Byard of the Tennessee Titans celebrates against the Buffalo Bills during A Monday Night Football game last October. Byard intercepted a pass during that contest.

 Justin Ford • Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE — Training camp is giving two-time All-Pro Kevin Byard a sense of normalcy as the Tennessee Titans safety works through the grief over his mother’s unexpected death earlier this summer.

“At times, I feel like I’m still in shock a little bit, it hasn’t set all the way in,” Byard said of losing his mother, Artina Stanley, in June.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.