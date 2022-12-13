Titans unable to overcome 4 turnovers in loss to Jaguars

Derrick Henry escapes a pair of Jaguars on his way to a big gainer.

 Donald Page • Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE — Derrick Henry had his best game in weeks by the end of the first quarter, and the Tennessee Titans led 14-7.

Then the ball and the game slipped through their fingers — literally — as the Titans turned the ball over three times before halftime and four overall Sunday in an embarrassing 36-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

