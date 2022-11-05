KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes rarely says the wrong thing when he stands at the podium. He is poised and polished, in victory or defeat, and has carried himself in that professional manner since he joined the Kansas City Chiefs.

So it speaks volumes of the lasting impression that the Titans’ 27-3 rout of the Chiefs last season had on him when the Pro Bowl quarterback was asked about it this week: “We weren’t ready,” Mahomes replied, “and they beat our (butt).”

