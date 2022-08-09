The Tennessee Titans and WeGo Public Transit are again partnering to offer a train ride to and from home games with the Titans Express.

The special event train will operate for all preseason and regular season home games, beginning with the Aug. 20 preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Service begins in Lebanon with stops in Hamilton Springs, Martha, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage and Donelson before arriving in downtown Nashville approximately one hour before kickoff. The return train to Lebanon leaves Riverfront Station one hour after the game ends.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.