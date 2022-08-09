The Tennessee Titans and WeGo Public Transit are again partnering to offer a train ride to and from home games with the Titans Express.
The special event train will operate for all preseason and regular season home games, beginning with the Aug. 20 preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Service begins in Lebanon with stops in Hamilton Springs, Martha, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage and Donelson before arriving in downtown Nashville approximately one hour before kickoff. The return train to Lebanon leaves Riverfront Station one hour after the game ends.
Tickets for the August and September games are on sale now. Tickets for the remaining games in October, November and December will be available for purchase approximately three weeks prior to each contest.
Round-trip train tickets are $15 each plus a $2 processing fee. Children ages 4 and younger will not need a ticket to board; however, they are required to sit in a parent’s lap. Tickets must be purchased online at TicketsNashville.com at least one hour in advance of the train departing. Tickets are not available for purchase on the train on game days. Weekday Star tickets and passes are not valid on the Titans Express train.
Parking is free at all outlying stations and passengers may tailgate at the outlying train stations prior to the game as well as on the train. In addition, they may bring small coolers onboard and leave them on the train upon arrival at Riverfront Station. Please note, WeGo and train staff are not responsible for any items left on the train.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.