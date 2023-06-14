Top teams not worried when NASCAR Cup Series takes only break in grinding schedule

Martin Truex Jr. drinks wine after winning last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway in California.

 Darren Yamashita • Associated Press

SONOMA, Calif. — The relentless grind of the NASCAR Cup Series pauses this week, and just about everybody involved with the cars is looking to take advantage.

Martin Truex Jr. plans to go fishing after claiming his second victory of the season on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway. Aric Almirola’s wife and children were in wine country to watch his surprising Xfinity Series victory at Sonoma on Saturday because they’re all spending the next 10 days in California, surfing and hiking and going to a Dodgers game on Father’s Day.

