Trousdale County knocks Watertown out of playoffs

WATERTOWN — Watertown had beaten Trousdale County the previous four years en route to region championships before the Yellow Jackets knocked the Purple Tigers out of the playoffs each time.
This time, only the winner of the regular-season finale was even going to the playoffs and it was the Yellow Jackets who ended the Purple Tigers’ season again, this time with a 21-7 upset last Friday night at Robinson Stadium.
Kobyn Calhoun was unstoppable with 142 yards on just nine carries while completing both of his passes for 30 yards. He scored all of Trousdale’s touchdowns on a 1-yard run in the second quarter and scampers of 51 and 35 yards in the third as the Yellow Jackets secured just their second win of the season against eight losses.
In between, Cole Gregory kept the chains moving with 86 yards in 18 rushes as the Yellow Jackets, despite suffering their first losing season since going 3-7 in 1897, continued their playoff streak which began the following season. They will go to Chattanooga this week to take on 9-1 Tyner on Friday night. By winning, Trousdale County avoided its first one-win season since the early 1950s.
Watertown, which could have finished .500 with a win, slipped to 4-6 for the season and 2-3 in Region 4-2A, losing the head-to-head to the Yellow Jackets, who also went 2-3 in the league.
Blaze Kinslow provided the Purple Tiger points on a 16-yard run which tied the score 7-7 in the second quarter. Kaiden West led Watertown’s offense with 81 rushing yards. WHS, which finished with minus-2 yards in the air, had two turnovers to Trousdale’s none.
