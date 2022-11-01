Trousdale County knocks Watertown out of playoffs

With blocking help from Crayton Key, Blaze Kinslow (27) scores Watertown’s only touchdown, from 16 yards in the second quarter.

 MARK PRESLEY • The Hartsville Vidette

WATERTOWN — Watertown had beaten Trousdale County the previous four years en route to region championships before the Yellow Jackets knocked the Purple Tigers out of the playoffs each time.

This time, only the winner of the regular-season finale was even going to the playoffs and it was the Yellow Jackets who ended the Purple Tigers’ season again, this time with a 21-7 upset last Friday night at Robinson Stadium.

