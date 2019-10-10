Trousdale County man charged with filing false report about kayak

Kayak case leads to arrest: A Trousdale County man has been charged with filing a false report about a kayak being "confiscated" by a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer.
The TWRA says a woman called to report a kayak belonging to her brother had been confiscated by a Trousdale County wildlife officer. She said the officer confiscated the kayak because her brother was fishing without a license near the Second Creek access area.
An investigation by the Trousdale County Sheriff's Department and the TWRA determined that the kayak had been pawned, not stolen, prior to the false report being filed.
The case is pending.
…
More CWD concerns: Two more states, Crockett and Gibson, have been added to the list of counties at "high risk" for Chronic Wasting Disease.
A CDW-infected doe was found in Madison County, bringing to four the number in which the deadly deer disease has been confirmed, along with six adjacent "high risk" counties.
Amid concerns about the spread of CWD comes a report about a high rate of Hemorrhagic Disease.
Unlike fatal CWD, Hemorrhagic Disease is not always fatal, is not transmitted from an infected animal, and periodically occurs naturally.
However, an outbreak can devastate deer populations in a specific area, as happened during the last state-wide outbreak in 2007.
The TWRA reports a "higher than average severity" in HD in recent weeks, based on the numbers dead deer being found. HD generally occurs during periods of drought or prolonged hot weather, and dead deer are often found around water.
…
TWRA chief honored: Ed Carter, Executive Director for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has been honored by the Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies with its most prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.
Carter, a native of Rogersville and graduate of UT, joined the TWRA in 1972. He was named to his current position in 2009 and under his leadership the TWRA has become a national model for successful wildlife management.
…
Youth hunt deadline: Oct. 16 is the deadline for applying for the TWRA's annual deer hunt for youngsters who have never harvested a deer. The hunt will be held Oct. 26 in Humphries County.
Youngsters 10-16 are eligible to submit an application, and 30 will be drawn at random.
The youngster must have completed a hunter safety course and be accompanied by licensed, non-hunting adult.
Applications can be sent to Don.Hosse@tn.gov, called into 615-781-6541, or downloaded on an application at tnwildlife.org.
Successful applicants will be notified Oct. 18. Last year 18 young hunters were successful.
A cookout will be held on Friday night before the hunt. Tree stands will be provided, including some that are handicapped-accessible.
…
Hunters for the Hungry: The Tennessee Wildlife Federation asks deer hunters to donate venison to the program that helps feed the state's needy.
Information about the program, how to donate, and how to apply for the processed venison, is posted on the TWF website.
