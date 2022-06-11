Baseball has long been a double-elimination sport at almost all amateur levels.
But in Tennessee high schools, the region tournament and sectional (substate) had been one-game winner-take-all affairs.
That will change in 2023 and a couple of Wilson County coaches are happy about it.
The TSSAA Board of Control on Wednesday voted to allow a Division I (public school) team which loses its first region tournament game to still advance, as the Division II private schools have done for a number of years.
District tournaments in 2023 will run as they have been and be required to finish by May 9 with a 1 and 2-seeded teams advancing to the region tournament which will now be held at the home of one of the district champion depending on even-odd years.
First-round winners will meet for the championship while the losers meet in an elimination game, whose survivor will face the championship game loser for second place and a spot in the sectional, which will now be a best-of-three series to send a team to the state tournament.
The region champion would host a first-day doubleheader with the “if necessary” game held the following day at the same site.
Mark Purvis, coach of Watertown’s recently-crowned 2A state champions, and Lebanon’s Will Wakefield applauded the changes, which had been talked about for years by coaches and the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association.
“They’ve been working on it for a few years,” Purvis said, noting he wishes the format had been in place in 2018 when he was coaching at Mt. Juliet. “We had one of the top 3 or 4 teams in the state. We were 29-4 at the time. We ran into Rossview, who was (district) runner up. And they just got hot and they ended up winning the state. We got beat in that region semifinal game and if it had been like the format now, we’d still have a chance to come through. The way it was, it was one game and out. We got beat and we were done. We were one of the better teams in the state sitting home.
“In baseball, three-game series, double-elimination bracket is kind of the way baseball is meant to be.”
Purvis said even though his Purple Tigers won it all last month, an upset elsewhere could have derailed everything.
“If Sequatchie (County) had beaten York (Institute) in the district championship, we would have had to face York,” Purvis said. “They had been runner-up in their district, but they had the one kid who’s going to Missouri who’s one of the better pitchers in the state — throws upper 80s, left-handed — we could have run in that and be done. That one game is tough when you run into one pitcher who pitches one time in the district tournament.
“Depth of pitching is going to be more beneficial now in that sectional week.”
Wakefield’s Blue Devils lost in the Region 5-4A semifinal at Hendersonville and were done. Under the new format, they would have been pitted against Beech in the loser’s bracket with the survivor facing Mt. Juliet (which lost to Hendersonville in the final) in the game determining the runner up.
“It keeps the region tournament from becoming the best pitcher in the first round,” Wakefield said. “I do like it as long as they can keep it from taking away from the regular season.
“Baseball’s more of a double-elimination sport… We play 36-37 games in the regular season. You get to the postseason a lot of times it comes down to one game, one night. I like they’ve changed that to give a double elimination for everybody… It’s probably a lot of trial and error. But I do think it’s better. I’m glad they’re working to make changes.”
In other actionThe Board voted to change the football mercy rule from 35 points to 30 in the second half for a running clock. If the deficit is reduced to below 30 at anytime, the game will return to regulation timing.
TMSAA volleyball will crown a state middle school champion beginning in 2023.
Football cancellations will be handled the way they were before the pandemic where if a game is canceled, it will be ruled a no-contest.
Brentwood High athletic director Joe Blair was voted to fill the assistant executive director position of Mark Reeves, who was promoted to executive director with the retirement of Bernard Childress, who will step down from his post at the end of this month.
