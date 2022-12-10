TSSAA votes to allow NIL deals

NASHVILLE — The rulemaking arm of Tennessee’s high school sports oversight organization has made a change that allows student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

A news release from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association says its legislative council voted for the change on Thursday, effective immediately.

