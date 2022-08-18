TSSAA votes to set region football schedules

The TSSAA Board of Control came to Lebanon on Monday to conduct its meeting at the Wilson County Board of Education.
It was anticipated the Board might adjust the classifications to fixed enrollments which would result in more schools in some classes and fewer in others, and fewer state tournament teams in the smaller classes.
But in the end, the Board voted to keep the status quo with six classes of equal size for football and four for basketball, baseball and softball for the next two years through the spring of 2025.
What it did do was approve a proposal from the state office to take control of scheduling region football games for the next two years. Gone will be the weeks where almost all games are region and the weeks with few league contests.
In an effort to make sure officials are available for region games on Friday nights, TSSAA (which required most teams to schedule at least one Thursday game this season to help alleviate officiating shortages, will set the region schedules, honoring schools’ requests for specific open dates (usually during fall break in Wilson County and many other places). Now, like in the Southeastern Conference, teams are just as likely to play a league game as a non-league game in a given week.
The region schedules will be sent to the schools once the Board of Control approves the new region alignments in November, after which coaches can begin filling their non-region dates.
And when that happens, coaches of Wilson County’s four large schools — Lebanon, Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet and Green Hill — may be locked into their dates with each other as all could be in 6A. Right now, only the Blue Devils are in the highest classification while the others are 5A region rivals.
Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said he expects his Hawks to be in the same league as his county counterparts along with Sumner County’s Gallatin and Hendersonville. He said GHHS’ enrollment is around 1,800 while Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet are around 1,700. The cutoff from two years ago was 1,550. Lebanon, which has yet to face the third-year Hawks in the regular season, was at 1,594 in 2020.
“I don’t imagine (anybody) being down in 5A again,” Crouch said.
Mt. Juliet’s Trey Perry believes Green Hill and Lebanon will be in 6A, but that his Golden Bears and Wilson Central are on the bubble. He said MJHS is between 1,570-1,700, pending normal attrition in the first 20 days before the number is turned in to TSSAA. Perry said it’s normal for students who were expected to return don’t and have failed to notify the school to formally withdraw.
“At the end of the day, we’ll play where they put us,” Perry said.
The process will begin, as usual, with schools turning in their 20th-day enrollments within the next month to start the ball rolling on classifying and setting the new districts and regions for all sports which would go into effect next school year and run for two years.
Wilson County’s coaches didn’t seem to mind ceding control of their region schedules to TSSAA.
“All the regions usually met and just kind of drew it out of a hat,” Lebanon’s Chuck Gentry said. “So if it’s one less meeting we have to go to, one less thing we have to worry about … it’s fine.”
One drawback could come when coaches try to fill their non-region games as some teams they may want to play might not be available due to playing a league contest.
“It’ll make it interesting,” Gentry said. “Scheduling’s interesting anyway when you’re trying to do home games, away games, get it five and five.
“Scheduling is the hardest thing that football coaches have to do.”
It’ll make it harder to schedule some non-region games ahead of the meeting because coaches don’t know what dates will be available.
“You could almost line it up (non-region games) before the meeting ever took place because you knew what weeks were pretty much going to be open,” Wilson Central coach Brad Dedman said.
“My only fear is the non-region setup that we’re in control of that bumps up against regional games, but other than that, it’s not that different,” Perry said. “Rivalries don’t just exist across region lines. We’re fixing to play one Friday night (Gallatin) that’s not, so you want to protect those. You don’t want to see those give way to an out-of-state team or a far-away team because that team’s in a region game.”
And fall breaks could be a moving target as teams in one region may cover three or four school districts.
“I would think it’s somewhat difficult for them to gauge fall break,” Perry said. “They have the dates of fall break. But there are so many different counties that have so many different calendars. That’s going to be tough because they want to protect the integrity of fall break, to not have to play on that. That’ll take a lot of work.”
“It keeps us from having a meeting,” Watertown’s Gavin Webster said. “If TSSAA wants to do that, let them do it.”
“I’m good either way,” Crouch said. “As long as we get 10 games in, I’ll be excited about playing football.”
