Results from Tuesday night games in the Lebanon Girls Softball Association played Tuesday night at Baird Park:
14-UNDERDick’s Sporting Goods 10, Lebanon Monument 8
Greenlee Illobre and Sadie Mosley singled for Dick’s.
Lyons Pump Company vs. Ligon & Bobo
Harper Neal hit a first-inning two-run single for Lyons.
Amiyah Hodge homered as she and Ellyanna Marcellino doubled for Ligon & Bobo while Raelyn Andrews singled.
Dick’s Sporting Goods 8, Lebanon Monument 5
(continued from May 14)
Avalyn Broach doubled for Dick’s.
10-UNDERPJ’s HVAC 13, Wilson Bank & Trust 11
Mallory Evetts, Aria Morquecho, Emmalei Polk and Sydney Mae Russell singled for PJ’s.
Kaylen Hale hit two doubles and Jaycee Patterson one for Wilson Bank. Jaci Andrews singled twice and Taegan Andrews, Lily B. Goad, Carly Hodge and Gracie Lowery once apiece.
Journey’s 9, Relentless Pursuit 6
Harper Hall doubled and drove in two runs for Journey’s while Scarlett Biddle and Harper Nelson singled.
Kaydence Manning tripled and Addyson Sisk singled for Relentless.
8-UNDER
Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 10, Adam Wright Design 7
Promise Manier homered and doubled for Straight Shot. Jillian Lanning and Millie Sellars each singled twice and Ansley Apple, Bailey Dahlen and Sariah Grooms once apiece as they also doubled. Layla Crocker and Mackenzie Sellars each singled twice and Kyley Hale once.
Hayden Johnson doubled three times for Adam Wright while Brooklynn Miller singled twice and doubled. Penelope Clark and Jentrie Scott each singled three times, Nora Glover twice and Alannah Hale, Mariah Logue, Presley Mayberry and Ryleigh Pettit once each.
6-UNDERHometown Team 11, J Davidson Builders 2
Pasleigh Taylor Pace and Lola Trammel each singled twice and Camyron Cooper and Miya Doll once apiece for J Davidson.
