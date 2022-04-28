Tuesday night results from Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:
8-UNDER
Cedar City RV 15, Adam Wright Design 7
Natalie Russell homered twice and singled for Cedar City while Norah Dunlap singled twice and tripled. MaKenna Malone singled twice and Austyn King and Marley Pyburn once each as all three doubled. Laekyn King singled three times, Camilla Humes and Tessa Lewis twice each and Adalynd Theiring once.
Emmie Thompson doubled twice and singled for Adam Wright. Brooklynn Miller singled twice and Hayden Johnson and Ryleigh Pettit once each as all three doubled. Alannah Hale, Mariah Logue and Amelia Mruk each singled twice and Penelope Clark, Annabel Mruk and Maily Quinche once apiece.
Smile Solutions 14, Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 10
Gracie Patton drove in six Smile Solutions runs on a homer, double and single while Adalyn Pfountz had four RBI on a home run and single. Channing Randolph doubled twice. Henley Simmons singled twice and Hayden Hudgens once as both doubled. Gracie Lindsey singled three times, Emmalee Bringhurst and Maggie Whitnel twice each and Ralyn Rogers once.
Kennedy McCue drove in five Bulow runs on a homer and double while Avery McDowell tripled, doubled and singled. Finley Braundmeier singled twice as she and Avery Harris doubled. Millie Donegan singled three times, Adelyn Long and Aubrie Wright twice each and Lynnlee Biddle and Tori Doll once apiece.
6-UNDER
Southeast Impressions 10, J Davidson Builders 4
Addilyn Angel, Finley Illobre and Sadie Steakley doubled and singled for SEI. McKenzie Martin, Lynleigh Patterson and Emma Satterfield each singled twice and Kayleigh King, Ella Miller, Kynslee Primm, Shania Smith, Julia Thompson and Brynn Yarbrough once apiece.
Dylan Mae Lalka singled as she and Ariana Walker doubled for J Davidson. Randalynn Chandler and Lola Trammel each singled twice and Lylah Aderhold, Emily Brandenburg, Miya Doll and Emrie Blaike Thompson once apiece.
PEE WEE
Mucho Love Music vs. Mortgage Investors
(no score kept)
Mia Cunningham doubled and singled for Mucho Love while Avilynn Barger, Ella Cunningham, Ellie Eiermann, Charlotte Freese, Elizabeth Harlan, Kennedy Leslie, Eloise Oxley, Amelia Plotts, Clara Smith and Ensley Whittington each singled twice.
Ophelia Bible, Parker Bryan, Fury Cunningham, Ella Grace Garvin, Shaohannahh Heath, Tiegan Kaiser, Londyn McCathern, Makaleigh O’Neal and Valerie Thompson each singled twice and Harper Weldy once for Mortgage.
