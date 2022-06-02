Tuesday-night results from Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:
14-UNDER
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home 9, Lebanon Monument 3
Amiyah Hodge drove in three Ligon & Bobo runs on a triple and single. Addison Sellars and Harper Hall each had two singles and Mallory Evetts one.
Dick’s Sporting Goods 13, Lyons Pump 12
Carly Allen drove in two Lyons runs on a double and single. Avalyn Broach singled twice and Amelia Friedhof and Lillian Fulton once each.
10-UNDERPJ’s HVAC 12, Relentless Pursuit 10
Kate Lanning doubled and turned a double play for PJ’s. Sydney Mae Russell singled twice and Sloane Greer, Aria Morquecho and Emmalei Polk once each.
Ava Lanning, Kaydence Manning and Mary-Kate Taylor singled for Relentless.
Homes By Huber 10, Wilson Bank & Trust 9
Noa Lovelace tripled twice for Homes. Jordyn Swann doubled as she and Hadley Williams tripled. Jaila Kelly drove in four runs on two doubles while Crimson Hicks and Kynsley Pearson singled.
Taegan Andrews singled twice and Gracie Lowery once as each drove in three runs for Wilson Bank. Carly Hodge also singled.
8-UNDERCedar City RV 17, Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 0
Natalie Russell singled three times and tripled for Cedar City while MaKenna Malone doubled twice and Camilla Humes singled twice and doubled. Marley Pyburn singled four times; Norah Dunlap, Tessa Lewis and Josi Ward three times each; Laekyn King and Adalynd Theiring twice apiece and Austyn King once.
Ansley Apple doubled and singled for Straight Shot. Layla Crocker singled three times, Jillian Lanning and Promise Manier twice each and Bailey Dahlen, Kyley Hale, Mackenzie Sellars and Millie Sellars once apiece.
6-UNDERHometown 9, Southeast Impressions 4
Finley Illobre doubled twice and Kynslee Primm once as both singled for SEI. Lynleigh Patterson singled three times, Ella Miller and Julia Thompson twice each and Emma Satterfield, Shania Smith and Brynn Yarbrough once apiece.
