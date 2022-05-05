Tuesday-night Lebanon Girls Softball Association results from Baird Park:
8-UNDER
Smile Solutions 18, Bulow Orthotics & Prosthetics 7
Gracie Patton and Channing Randolph tripled and Gracie Lindsey doubled as each singled twice for Smile Solutions. Emmalee Bringhurst had four singles, Ralyn Rogers and Averly Smith three each; Addie Adkisson, Hayden Hudgens, Adalyn Pfountz and Henley Simmons two apiece and Maggie Whitnel and Audrey Wiley one each.
Adelyn Long and Aubrie Wright singled as they, Kennedy McCue and Avery McDowell doubled for Bulow. Lyla Mae Craighead singled twice and Lynnlee Biddle, Finley Braundmeier, Millie Donegan, Avery Harris and Ella Moore once apiece.
Cedar City RV 19, Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 5
Tessa Lewis and Natalie Russell each singled twice and Marley Pyburn once as all three homered for Cedar City. Norah Dunlap, Camilla Humes, Laekyn King, MaKenna Malone, Adalynd Theiring and Josi Ward each singled three times and Austyn King once.
Sariah Grooms and Jillian Lanning doubled and singled for Straight Shot. Layla Crocker and Millie Sellars each singled twice and Ansley Apple, Chloey Bryant, Bailey Dahlen, Promise Manier and Mackenzie Sellars once apiece.
6-UNDER
Hometown Team 7, J Davidson Builders 2
Randalynn Chandler singled as she and Camyron Cooper doubled for Hometown team. Lylah Aderhold, Dylan Mae Lalka and Lola Trammel each singled twice and Ryan Deffendall, Emrie Blaike Thompson and Ariana Walker once apiece.
PEE WEE
Mucho Love Music vs. Permobil
(no score kept)
Charlotte Freese and Kennedy Leslie doubled and singled for Mucho Love while Avilynn Barger, Ella Cunningham, Mia Cunningham, Ellie Eiermann, Eloise Oxley, Amelia Plotts, Clara Smith and Ensley Whittington each singled twice.
Sara Hyde and Madi Jae Mull homered and singled for Permobil while Arya Oliver, Lennox Pinelli, Kaylee Primm, Raelyn Steele and Eden Wassell doubled and singled. Mary Grace Byrd and Oaklyn Chase each singled twice.
Rain-shortened LGSA Monday results
Bad weather cut short Monday night’s Lebanon Girls Softball Association games at Baird Park.
Here are the results of the completed games:
14-UNDER
Dick’s Sporting Goods 11, Ligon & Bobo 5
Carly Allen doubled for Dick’s while Harper Hall singled twice and Lillian Fulton, Amelia Friedhot and Bre (no last name given) once each.
1
0-UNDER
Homes By Huber 12, Wilson Bank & Trust 2
Noa Lovelace doubled twice and Marlee Ladd once for Homes while Jaila Kelly, Reese Sellars and Rylee Stanley singled. Mileigh Silcox struck out three batters.
Carly Hodge and Addison Whitlock singled for Wilson Bank.
6-UNDER
Southeast Impressions 5, J Davidson Builders 3
Lynleigh Patterson, Emma Satterfield, Sadie Steakley and Brynn Yarbrough each singled twice and Addilyn Angel, Finley Illobre, Kayleigh King, McKenzie Martin, Ella Miller, Shania Smith and Julia Thompson once apiece.
Ryan Deffendall singled twice and Lylah Aderhold once as both doubled for J Davidson. Camyron Cooper and Lola Trammel each singled twice and Randalynn Chandler, Dylan Mae Lalka, Emrie Blaike Thompson and Penelope Wesson once apiece.
