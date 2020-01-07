Tullahoma girls turn tables on Devilettes

TULLAHOMA -- Exactly one month after a six-point loss at Lebanon's Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court, Tullahoma turned the tables on the Devilettes this past Friday with a 69-52 victory.
Lebanon's only leads were 14-13, 16-15 and 19-18 in the second quarter. Tullahoma widened a 26-23 edge early in the second half to 46-35 going into the fourth quarter as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 13-2 while the Devilettes dropped to 12-4.
"They got a good basketball team," Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said of the Lady Wildcats. "They got a veteran basketball team. They hit shots. We did some uncharacteristic things, got in foul trouble early and threw us out of whack a little bit. But you got to give them all the credit in the world.
"That's basketball. You got to play somebody two or three times and it's a really good game for us. It's a game we can learn from. It's going to make both teams better moving forward in their league."
Tullahoma enjoyed a huge foul disparity from the start, but couldn't shake Lebanon early as the Lady Wildcats missed free throws before finishing 28 of 43 from the line.
The Devilettes dropped in 14 of 25.
Julia Duncan drained 12 of 17 from the stripe and two three-pointers in leading the Lady Wildcats with 26 points.
Jessica Edde threw in three triples as she and big girl Kailyn Farrell each finished with 13 while Macey Bowman's 11 included a pair of threes.
Addie Porter led Lebanon with 15 points while Allissa Mulaski and Rebecca Brown each notched nine. Sophomore guard Terri Reynolds, in her Devilette debut after suffering a severe knee injury before her freshman season, scored seven while Meioshe Mason finished with four, Aaryn Grace Lester and Anne Marie Heidebreicht three each Avery Harris and Asia Barr a free throw apiece.
"(Reynolds) did a great job," Barrett said. "She's played a little JV, did a real good job, led us in JV. She's still got a lot to learn, but I was extremely pleased with her effort and how she responded."
Lebanon will return to the District 9-AAA grind at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Wilson Central.
Pippin's putback ends Friendship's losing streak
DONELSON -- Rachel Pippin's putback at the buzzer lifted Friendship Christian's girls to their first win since November as the Lady Commanders defeated host Donelson Christian 44-42 Saturday.
The Lady Commanders, who had last tasted victory in the season opener against Lancaster Christian, climbed to 2-12 for the season and 1-4 in Division II District 4-A.
Friendship got off to a 20-10 start in the first quarter.
The Lady Commanders were up 27-16 at halftime and 35-25 going into the fourth before DCA rallied with a 17-9 stretch run.
Savannah Craighead led the Lady Commanders with 18 points from the backcourt while Pippin put in 14 from the post. Brooke Jones and Hannah Alexander each added five.
Sara McGlasson finished with 14 points and Anna Shrum 11 for DCA.
Friendship will play host to Mt. Juliet Christian at 6 p.m. today at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Four Lady 'Cats in doubles lead to road win
CLARKSVILLE -- Wilson Central's final tuneup before returning to the District 9-AAA grind was a 63-47 win at Northwest last Friday night.
Four Lady Wildcats scored in double figures, led by Nicole Brill's 20 points.
Sydnee Richetto knocked down 19 while Sydney Dalton and Jakoria Woods each tossed in 10, with Woods going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. Campbell Strange finished with four.
The Lady Wildcats led 18-14 following the first quarter, 32-24 at halftime and 44-32 going into the fourth.
Tamia Scott scored 20 points for Northwest while Madison King collected nine of her 13 in the first quarter.
Wilson Central will play host to rival Lebanon at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
Allison's 34leads Watertownto win at Trousdale
HARTSVILLE -- Brittni Allison personally matched Trousdale County's point production last Friday night in Watertown's 56-34 win.
Alie Tunks added eight points for the Lady Purple Tigers while Emma Christensen scored six, Daejah Maklary five, Delanney Hight two and Morgan Bain a free throw.
Watertown will return to the District 8-AA grind this coming Friday when Upperman comes to WHS for a 6 p.m. game.
