Cumberland swept the Mid-South Conference Baseball Player and Pitcher of the Week honors, it was announced Monday by the league office.
Cole Turney earned Player of the Week honors and Trevor Muzzi was named Pitcher of the Week.
Turney earned his second straight Mid-South Conference player of the week honors with another monster week for the Phoenix. Turney added five home runs to his nation leading total while driving in eight RBI and hitting .692 on the week in four Phoenix wins.
The Richmond, Texas native hit a home run in every game this week, with two coming in a win over the No. 2-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan University.
Turney opened the week with a two home run performance in a 9-5 win over No. 2 Tennessee Wesleyan. He started the Mid-South Conference series with Bethel going 3-for-3 with a solo home run. During Sunday’s doubleheader, Turney went 1-for-2 in the first game with a solo home run and 3-for-4 in game two including a walk off three-run homer.
He is currently leading the NAIA in batting average (.609), home runs (20), on base percentage (.735) and slugging percentage (1.594). He is currently second in the nation in runs batted in with 52.
Muzzi pitched a gem in his only appearance of the week in a Mid-South Conference win over Bethel University. The Shaw, Miss., native threw a seven-inning, complete-game shutout while only allowing one hit and striking out four batters in the 6-0 victory.
Muzzi currently holds a 3-0 record on the season with a 3.52 ERA and 21 strikeouts.
This Muzzi’s first Mid-South Conference Pitcher of the Week award and second of his career. Turney earned his second Mid-South Conference Player of the Week this season.
