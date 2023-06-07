Turney named first-team NAIA All-American

Cumberland slugger Cole Turney has been named an NAIA first team All-American and utility player Tyner Hughes made the honorable mention list as announced by the national office on Tuesday.
Turney and Hughes make up the 71st and 72nd Cumberland baseball players to earn All-American honors and the second and third under second-year coach Ryan Hunt.
Turney, a Richmond, Texas native, solidified his name as one of the greatest hitters in Cumberland history by putting together arguably the best offensive campaign for a Phoenix/Bulldog player. He blasted his way to a new school-record in several categories for a single season cranking 32 home runs in just 45 games, second in the nation. He also led the country in batting average hitting .521 across 140 at-bats, also a new school-record. Turney slugged 1.286 to lead the nation and drew 53 walks this season, both new top marks in the program. He also recorded an astronomical .675 on-base percentage to lead the NAIA. The senior also drove in 79 RBIs this season while scoring 77 runs.
Throughout the season, Turney strung together two hit streaks of 10 or more games. He hit safely in 19 consecutive games from February 22-April 12 and ended the season on a 16-game hit streak. Turney did reach base safely in all 52 games this season, only having three games all year where he did not collect a hit.
To go with the gaudy, on-base numbers, Turney also went on tears where he would go several games in a row with a home run. In early March, Turney hit a home run in four straight games, going deep against Bryan and then five in the weekend series against Shawnee State. After not homering in the next two games, Turney again hit a bomb in the next six games with two against Wilberforce, two against Indiana Wesleyan, and one in each game of the weekend series against Bethel, including a walk-off blast, and concluding that stretch with a home run against Milligan on the road. Turney had one more six-game home-run streak hitting one in the final game of the series at Lindsey Wilson, a home run in each game against Tennessee Southern, one on the road at IU-Southeast, and one at home in the Mid-South Conference Opening Round against Shawnee State.
Throughout the year, he was named the Mid-South Conference Player of the Week two times, Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Week once and NAIA Player of the Week once. He was a first team All-Conference selection.
Hughes was an ultra-utility player for Cumberland this season seeing time mainly in left field and behind the plate, but also playing third base, shortstop and first base for the Phoenix. Hughes’ bat was a force this season behind Turney in the lineup hitting .373 with 22 home runs and 70 RBIs.
The junior from Dyer, in west Tennessee, finished the season as the only Phoenix to start in all 52 games. Hughes ranked in the top 10 in the Mid-South Conference in seven offensive categories. His .373 average was ninth-best in the Mid-South. His 22 homers, 81 hits, 217 at-bats and 162 total bases each ranked fourth, seventh in RBIs, and eighth in runs scored.
Hughes really had an outbreak in the middle of the season this year. Over a span of 16 games, he went 35-for-65 (.538) with 13 of those games including multiple hits with four-hit games against Wilberforce and Campbellsville, and three two-home run games.
At the end of the regular season, Hughes swung a hot bat against Tennessee Southern blasting four home runs and driving in 10 runs in the series to earn himself Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honors.
Eli Davis from Oklahoma City was named the NAIA Pitcher of the Year and Ajay Sczepkowski from Georgia Gwinnett was awarded the NAIA Player of the Year.
Around the Mid-South Conference, the Cumberlands first baseman Max Harper, the Cumberlands catcher Charlie Muniz and Freed-Hardeman third baseman Will McCall were each named first team All-Americans. Mid-South Pitcher of the Year Mychal Grogan from Thomas More, Patriots closer Cesar Avila and Tennessee Southern’s centerfielder Landon Rogers were honorable mentions as well.
The first and second teams are recognized as ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods. The ABCA began recognizing All-Americans in 1949 and named the first ABCA NAIA All-America team in 1969.
