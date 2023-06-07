Turney named first-team NAIA All-American

NAIA first-team All-American Cole Turney of Cumberland.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat/File

Cumberland slugger Cole Turney has been named an NAIA first team All-American and utility player Tyner Hughes made the honorable mention list as announced by the national office on Tuesday.

Turney and Hughes make up the 71st and 72nd Cumberland baseball players to earn All-American honors and the second and third under second-year coach Ryan Hunt.

