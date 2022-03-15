Turney named MSC Player of the Week

Cumberland outfielder Cole Turney was named Mid-South Conference Player of the Week yesterday.
The junior from Richmond, Texas, batted .471 (5-for-12) with three home runs, six driven in and four scored in three games against the Cumberlands last Thursday and Friday.
He went 3-for-4 with two-run and three-run homers in Thursday’s doubleheader opener.
The transfer from the University of Houston hit a solo home run in Thursday’s second game and added a hit in Friday’s series finale.
His 12 home runs for the season is second nationally in the NAIA.
This is his second MSC weekly honor of the season and career.
