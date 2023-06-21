Turney named NAIA Ball first team All-American

The accolades continued to come in for Cole Turney as the Cumberland slugger was named a first team NAIA Ball All-American and a finalist for the Lou Brock Player of the Year, announced by the organization via its podcast Thursday.
Turney is on a very short list of players who have hit over .500 in a season with 30 or more home runs.
He was one of two players named a finalist for the Lou Brock Player of the Year presented in conjunction with NAIA Ball (not affiliated with the NAIA, the athletic governing body to which CU belongs) and the Lou Brock Foundation honoring one of the greatest players to play at the NAIA level, Hall of Fame outfielder/base stealer Lou Brock, who batted .500 for Southern as the Jaguars won the 1959 NAIA championship.
Ajay Szepkowski from Georgia Gwinnett earned the honor after becoming just the second player in college baseball history to have a 30 home run and 30 stolen base season, joining former major leaguer J.D. Drew as the only collegiate baseball players in all levels to achieve the feat. Drew hit 31 homers and stole 32 bases in 67 games during the 1997 season at Florida State University. Szepkowski is the first to accomplish it at the NAIA level.
Turney, a Richmond, Texas native, put together one of, if not the best, offensive campaign for a Cumberland baseball player. He blasted his way to school records in several categories for a single season, cranking 32 home runs in just 45 games, second in the nation. He also led the country in batting average hitting .521 across 140 at-bats, also a new school record. Turney slugged 1.286 to lead the nation and drew 53 walks this season, both new top marks in the program. He also recorded an astronomical .675 on-base percentage to lead the NAIA. The senior also drove in 79 RBIs this season while scoring 77 runs.
Throughout the season, Turney strung together two hit streaks of 10 or more games. He hit safely in 19 consecutive games from Feb. 22-April 12th and ended the season on a 16-game hit streak. Turney did reach base safely in all 45 of his games this season, only having three contests all year where he did not collect a hit.
To go with the gaudy on-base numbers, Turney also went on tears where he would go several games in a row with a home run. In early March, Turney hit a home run in four straight games — one against Bryan and then five in the weekend series against Shawnee State. After not homering in the next two games, Turney again hit a home run in the next six contests with two against Wilberforce, two against Indiana Wesleyan and one in each game of the weekend series against Bethel, including a walk-off bomb, and concluding that stretch with a blast against Milligan on the road. Turney had one more six-game home run streak with one in the final game of the series at Lindsey Wilson, one in each game against Tennessee Southern, one on the road at Indiana-Southeast and one at home in the Mid-South Conference Opening Round against Shawnee State.
Throughout the year, he was named the Mid-South Conference Player of the Week two times, Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Week once and NAIA Ball Player of the Week once. He was a first team all-conference selection.
