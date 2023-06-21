Turney named NAIA Ball first team All-American

Cole Turney

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat/File

The accolades continued to come in for Cole Turney as the Cumberland slugger was named a first team NAIA Ball All-American and a finalist for the Lou Brock Player of the Year, announced by the organization via its podcast Thursday.

Turney is on a very short list of players who have hit over .500 in a season with 30 or more home runs.

