Turney slugs say to MSC, TSWA Player of the Week honors

Cumberland’s Cole Turney swings for a three-run homer which rockets out of Woody Hunt Stadium in the fifth inning of Saturday’s first game. It was one of six home runs hit by Turney last week, five of which came during a three-game series against Shawnee State.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Standout performances by Cole Turney led the senior to Mid-South Conference Baseball Player of the Week honors, announced Monday by the league office.

The Tennessee Sports Writers Association followed suit the following day with its statewide honor which covers all four-year colleges.

