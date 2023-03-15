Turney slugs say to MSC, TSWA Player of the Week honors

Standout performances by Cole Turney led the senior to Mid-South Conference Baseball Player of the Week honors, announced Monday by the league office.
The Tennessee Sports Writers Association followed suit the following day with its statewide honor which covers all four-year colleges.
Turney had a monumental week for the Phoenix, cranking six homers and driving in 12 runs while hitting .636 on the week in four Cumberland wins. The redshirt senior from Richmond, Texas hit a home run in every game last week and three in the first game against Shawnee State last Friday.
Turney opened the week with a home run in a 9-4 win over Bryan last Tuesday. He had a career day blasting three homers in the first game of the weekend series going 3-for-4 with five RBIs. During Saturday’s doubleheader, Turney went 1-for-2 in the first game with a three-run shot and 2-for-2 in game two with a two-run homer and a single. He drew five walks during the week, four of them were intentional walks.
He exited the weekend leading the NAIA in batting average (.533), home runs (13), on base percentage (.694), and slugging percentage (1.469). Turney is fifth in the NAIA in runs batted in with 37.
This is his first Mid-South Conference Player of the Year award this season.
Phoenix sweep Shawnee State, run win streak to nine
Cumberland took two games on Saturday to sweep Shawnee State and to also run its win streak to nine games with a 16-4 and 10-0 win at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
The Phoenix (15-4-1, 6-0 Mid-South Conference) swung the bats well again and the arms gave up just four runs all day. Cole Turney continued to swing a hot bat going 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBIs and five walks. Tyner Hughes was 4-for-7 on the day. Dee Triplett added three hits and a home run. Tim Holyk hit a home run and had four RBIs on the day while Juan Moreno hit his first home run of the season.
The Bears actually jumped out front of Cumberland in game one after Erick Oakes hit a two-run homer to start the game.
But Cumberland didn’t let the lead even last through the bottom half of the inning as CU tacked on three on an RBI groundout from Triplett and a two-out, two-RBI double from Holyk. From that point it was all Phoenix the rest of the day. Cumberland added three runs in the third on an RBI single from Hughes and a two-run bomb to left from Holyk.
In the fourth, Triplett hit a two-run shot to right-center to push it to 8-2.
The Phoenix added four runs in fifth highlighted by Turney’s three-run shot that just stayed fair inside the right-field foul poll. Cumberland scored four more in the sixth and then closed it down for a seven-inning win, 16-4.
Trevor Muzzi picked up the win on the hill for his second win this week. He tossed six innings striking out eight while allowing five hits and just two earned runs.
In game two, Moreno put Cumberland up 2-0 with a two-run homer in the second, his first of the season.
The Phoenix tacked on four runs in the third as Turney hit his second home run of the day for two runs. Hughes doubled home Triplett and then came in to score on a wild pitch for a 6-0 lead.
Cumberland tacked on four more in the fifth as Xavier Torres singled home two runs and then scored after the catcher threw the ball into left field as he stole third base. Moreno scored on a wild pitch to push it to 10-0 and Mitch Rogers recorded the final three outs to run rule the Bears in game three.
Ethan Torres picked up the win on the mound throwing four innings striking out seven while allowing just two hits and two walks. Ryan Calvert threw two scoreless innings giving up just one hit.
Cumberland took on Milligan yesterday at Hunt Stadium. The Phoenix will travel to Ohio this weekend for a conference series at Wilberforce.
Turney’s 3 HRs, Madariaga’s gem lead CU to 14-4 win
Cole Turney blasted three home runs and Reid Madariaga threw a complete game to help Cumberland win the first game of the Mid-South Conference series over Shawnee State, 14-4 last Friday at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
The Phoenix (13-4-1) rattled off their seventh straight win by run-ruling the Bears in seven innings. Turney went 3-for-4 with three home runs pushing him to 11 on the season. Madariaga went the full seven innings striking out eight and giving up three earned runs.
Tyenr Hughes, Ian Krump and Trenton Duchsherer each collected two hits and Xavier Torres went 1-for-4 with four RBIs.
The Phoenix got on the board first in the second inning as a high two-out popup from Krump landed in between the shortstop and center fielder for a double allowing Dee Triplett to score from first. Torres followed that with a high popup of his own that landed in no man’s land scoring Krump and courtesy runner Brandon Boxer for a 3-0 lead.
Turney led off the third with a solo shot to right field and Cumberland tacked on one more on a sacrifice fly from Tim Holyk scoring Hughes for a 5-0 lead after three.
In the fourth, Juan Moreno led off with a base on balls, setting up Turney’s second home run of the day, a bomb out to center field. Cumberland tacked on two more on an RBI single from Holyk and a bases-loaded walk to Torres to give CU a 9-0 lead.
In the fifth, Shawnee State’s Noah Rezner hit a solo home run. The Phoenix got the run back and more in the bottom half as Moreno again led off the inning by getting on by a hit by pitch. Turney again followed with a two-run homer to right for his third of the game. Cumberland added another run on an RBI single by Duchsherer.
Shawnee State scored three runs in the sixth on two hits, a walk and a Cumberland error.
The Phoenix ended the game early in the seventh scoring two runs, one on an RBI single from Duchsherer, and Torres walked it off with an RBI fielders choice.
