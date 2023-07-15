Turney takes his fiddle to Detroit Tigers band

Cole Turney stands at bat.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat/File

After not seeing his name among the 614 players drafted by Major League Baseball earlier this week, Cumberland slugger Cole Turney will get his shot at pro baseball after signing a free-agent contract with the Detroit Tigers, ending his legendary career with the Phoenix.

Turney will report to the Tigers’ spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., where he will likely play for the Florida Complex League Tigers or the Lakeland Tigers of the Florida State League. Other teams in Detroit’s minor league system include West Michigan in the High-A Midwest League, Erie in the Double-A Eastern League and Toledo in the Triple-A International League.

