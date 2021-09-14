This week’s open date is giving Cumberland’s coaching staff an opportunity to do some soul searching and hit a reset button on the still-young season.
Three turnovers by Cumberland’s offense was too much for the defense to overcome as St. Thomas spoiled the Phoenix’s 10th home opener of the Nokes-Lasater Field era 34-6 Saturday afternoon.
St. Thomas led 3-0 on the strength of Alejandro Prado’s 35-yard field goal less than six minutes in as the Bobcats went on a 57-yard drive in 11 plays.
But they needed only 24 yards in seven plays to double the lead as Prado hit from 32 yards following a Cumberland fumble.
Dylan Carpenter’s first pass on the ensuing possession was intercepted by Sidney Porter near midfield. St. Thomas needed six plays to score on Rontavious Farmer’s 8-yard run.
Cumberland struggled to move the ball. The Phoenix did get a first down as Carpenter muscled a yard on fourth down from the CU 30-yard line.
But the home team had to punt and St. Thomas needed just two plays for Farmer to strike again, this time on a 54-yard gallop for a 20-0 lead.
Another Cumberland fumble near midfield led to another St. Thomas drive as Tyler Thomas passed 20 yards to Colton Weismore for a touchdown and a 27-0 halftime lead.
“Turnovers killed us,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said after his Phoenix fell to 0-2. “We had three and they all led to points.
“One of them we got the ball back and on the next play, we fumble it. If not a fumble, we threw an interception. You can’t do that. Defense has got to have a rest, have a break. Offensively we got to play better.”
Thomas tacked on a 22-yard touchdown strike to Joshua Beneby for a 34-0 lead early in the second half before calling it a day with 21-of-32 passing for 217 yards. Farmer finished with 112 yards on 16 carries.
Meanwhile, Carpenter completed a respectable 19 of 31 passes for 174 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown to Bernard Nelson for the Phoenix’s only score early in the fourth quarter. But the running game netted just 174 yards with Kaleb Witherspoon leading the way with 43 on four carries. All-American Treylon Shappard had just 30 yards on eight carries — numbers which aren’t acceptable to Mathis.
“What we really got to do is determine what our identity is, and what it is that we do well,” said Mathis. “We got to figure that out and roll with it because I think we’re trying to do too much.
“We’re a rushing team, but for sure it’s what we need to hang our hat on and I think we’re getting away from it a little too much… (Sheppard’s) the best running back in the conference and we’re not giving him the ball enough.”
Cumberland is off this week before welcoming Florida Memorial, which lost to St. Thomas 38-22 in the Bobcats’ opener, to Nokes-Lasater at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in the final game before Bluegrass Division play kicks off the following week at defending national champions Lindsey Wilson.
“We got to get to work,” Mathis said. “The biggest thing…and this is something I take responsibility for, is we got to be better, as coaches, is putting our kids in the best spots, in the best positions.
“We got to get down to what is it we can do and do well.”
