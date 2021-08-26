The TSSAA’s realignment has made for some strange looking regions, breaking up some longstanding league rivalries in the process.
But in most instances, coaches are maintaining those rivalries out of region. The result leaves two intra-county games on the Week 2 docket — Lebanon at Wilson Central and Friendship Christian at Mt. Juliet Christian in the first high school game at the rebuilt Edward Suey Field.
Also, Watertown’s longstanding rivalry with Gordonsville, who were separated from the same region five years ago, is renewed. Mt. Juliet doesn’t have a rivalry with Maplewood, but the game which wasn’t meant to be in COVID-plagued 2020 is on for ’21 — and it’s MJHS’ homecoming, no less.
Lebanon at Wilson CentralBoth teams are coming off Week 1 wins. Lebanon’s was a dominant 50-6 hammering of Antioch while Wilson Central’s was a convincing 17-3 verdict in Clarksville against Rossview, a score which caught the attention of Blue Devil coach Chuck Gentry.
“It opened my eyes a little bit when I saw it,” Gentry said. “It’s pretty hard to go up to Clarksville and win, and to win by two touchdowns is pretty impressive.”
But of more concern to Gentry are the two wins the Wildcats have collected over his Blue Devils the last couple of years, both of which were damaging to Lebanon’s playoff hopes at the time, a factor which is no longer there.
“We felt like we should have won,” Gentry said. “It’s not a good feeling.
“We had opportunities and squandered them and they executed when they needed to. It’ll be a hard-fought football game for four quarters, I’m sure.”
Wilson Central coach Brad Dedman said his Wildcats were ready to play last week.
“We were ready coming out of the gate,” Dedman said. “Our defense was ready to play. We were able to get pressure on them.
“Offense-wise, we were blocking the right spots.”
Dedman said Lebanon possesses an explosive offense.
“They’re definitely athletic across the board,” Dedman said of the Blue Devils. “The quarterback (Jaylen Abston) throws the ball really well. He definitely has some receivers to throw to. They’re more potent than they’ve been in some time.
“The running back (Devin Greene) is good at finding the holes in the defense. Offensive line, they’re probably one of the bigger ones we’ll find. They do a great job of keeping their feet moving and creating a hole for the running backs.”
As for Lebanon’s 3-3 stack defense…
“They play sound,” Dedman said. “They show up in the right spots. They make tackles. You don’t see very many missed tackles when they get there.
“Secondary plays really sound. No. 21 (Brandon Martin) is a really good corner for them.”
The Wildcat who jumped off the video to Gentry was fullback/linebacker Blake Hobbs, who had a big night on both sides against Rossview.
“(Hobbs) is a very good physical football player,” Gentry said. “He’s kind of the sparkplug and motor to their football team. He ran 15-16 times vs. Rossview and most of the offense is going through him.”
Like Gentry, Dedman is expecting a tough game against his alma mater.
“It’s always going to be a tough game when you play Lebanon,” Dedman said. “We got to recognize formations and things they like to do out of those formations and just go react.”
Both coaches reported no new injuries from Week 1.
Friendship Christian at Mt. Juliet ChristianThe Saints will play their first game at on-campus Suey Field since the March 2020 tornado destroyed all the structures — bleachers, pressbox, scoreboard, goal posts, at the field. A middle school game is scheduled for tonight.
The kids are excited to play Friendship this week,” MJCA coach Dan Davis said. “The stadium is a cherry on top. The kids are focused on the bigger picture, and that’s playing Friendship.”
The Saints were focused last Friday when they demolished Lookout Valley 52-8, a score which surprised Davis.
“We figured it would be closer than that,” Davis said. “The kids played hard. It looked like a lot of the work they’ve put in paid off. It was a good win and a good way to start the season.”
Friendship Christian’s opener was exactly the opposite: an as-close-as-it-could-be 15-10 loss to Trousdale County in a game the Commanders led until the final minute. But FCS coach John McNeal learned a lot about his team even while he’s still learning about the Saints.
“I’m still working on our guys, see the things we did well and see the things to get cleaned up,” McNeal said Monday. “I’m sure they’re probably doing the same thing. Sometimes, you get a little bit ahead with who you’re playing and what you’re trying to do. But until you clean up some of the things you already see the first game brought in, that’s where we’re focusing right now.
Of course, we’re game planning… We know they like to spread it and throw it out. They have some good athletes out there. We’ve got to defend that very well and offensively clean up some things from last Friday.”
McNeal said that after years of emphasizing the running game, the Commanders will throw the ball more this year. Davis confirmed that from watching video of the opener.
“He’s going to do a mix between spread looks and Wing-T,” Davis said. “They have a new quarterback (Garrett Weekly) and he’s throwing the ball. They’ll turn around and run jet sweep and power action.”
Gordonsville at WatertownPurple Tiger coach Gavin Webster said these are not your typical Gordonsville Tigers, who historically have relied on the run.
“They’re a little bit different Gordonsville team than in the past,” said Webster, a GHS alumnus. They may throw it 90% of the time Friday night.
“Got some decent athletes at receiver (including senior wideout Landon Baker) and got a good quarterback (junior Matthew Albritton). They’re going to try to throw it all over the field.”
Gordonsville’s defense pitched a shutout in a 14-0 win at county-rival Smith County last Saturday. While the Tigers are historically a 50 defense, they’ve added a 3-3 look.
“They’re pretty good defensively,” said Webster, noting they will run what matches who they have on the field at a given moment. “They adjust to their personnel.”
Watertown is coming off a 42-20 loss at defending 1A state champion Fayetteville last Friday in a game the Purple Tigers trailed by a touchdown until late in the third quarter. Other than the final score, Webster liked much of what he saw from his team.
“I would dare to say I don’t think there’s anybody on our schedule who has the skill people they have or the linemen they have,” Webster said of Fayetteville. “I felt pretty proud of my football team when we left there.
“We played with them for 31/2 quarters… We left with an identity and felt pretty good about ourselves.”
Maplewood at Mt. JulietThis game was supposed to be Mt. Juliet’s homecoming last year. But COVID, which prompted Metro Nashville teams to not begin playing until midseason, kept the contest from happening and the Golden Bears brought in Spring Hill.
The Panthers are coming off a 30-22 win over Hunters Lane last week.
“They have a really good coaching staff,” said Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry, who got to know several of them during the summer. “Offensively, they’re not unlike NFL schemes. They’re very zone-oriented in their blocking schemes. That gets your athletes in space and allows them to make plays.”
Maplewood is led by tight end/defensive end Charles Allen and quarterback Nykelan Jenkins.
“(Allen) could start on just about any team,” Perry said. “He had two touchdown catches in the win over Hunters Lane, including the winner.
“They’ll mix from going under center to being in the gun. (Jenkins) can throw it deep. He gets it out pretty good. If he doesn’t see anything, he’s going to pull it down and run it.”
Maplewood runs an even-front defense.
“They do a good job of switching their coverage from 1-high to 2-high,” Perry said, noting the Panthers have an interesting blend of youth and experience. “Their youth is more in the line and more of their veterans are in the skill positions.”
Perry has long prided Mt. Juliet’s ability over the years to limit the number of players who have to play both offense and defense. He said Maplewood is even more successful with that.
“They have fewer people going both ways than we do,” he said.
One problem Perry and the Bears have had during the early going are injuries. Senior middle linebacker Austin Keller injured his ACL on the fifth play of last week’s win over Gallatin, is facing surgery and is feared to be lost for the season.
“We just keep getting horrific freak injuries,” Perry said. “(Keller’s) an unbelievable kid with an unbelievable attitude.”
Green Hill at KenwoodThe Knights demolished Hillwood 65-7 last week.
“Very good speed, got a lot of athletes,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said of the Knights, whose triggerman is quarterback Jaylen Washington
“They’re a spread, throw it deep. They run it a little bit. Not much. Just enough to keep you honest.
Kenwood runs a 4-4-stack on defense. The Knights have size up front, with 6-foot-7, 305 pounds a common size and weight measurement.
“They’re bigger up front,” Crouch said. “They got a couple of big-time people.”
Green Hill didn’t put up Kenwood numbers last week, but did produce offensively in a 29-21 loss to Siegel.
“We gave Siegel 17 turnover points,” Crouch said. “The key to the game (Kenwood) for us is eliminating turnovers and eliminating some penalties.
“If we play turnover-free, we have a chance to win the game.”
But the Hawks won’t be whole. Left tackle Dylan Cantrell has a sprained ankle and will be out for 2-3 weeks, Crouch said.
