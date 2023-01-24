MARSHALL, Mo. — Cumberland finished with two Phoenix wrestlers on the podium at the Missouri Valley Invitational last Saturday.
CU entered the day with five Phoenix set to compete on the second day of the tournament — Cole Smith, Sammy Shires, Ramiro Mosquero, Austin Antcliffe and Chris Busutil.
Smith entered the day as the only remaining Phoenix in the championship field. He lost his semifinal matchup in a 3-2 decision against No. 8 Elliot Rodgers from Marian University. Smith finished the tournament in sixth place due to taking two medical forfeits in the consolation bracket.
Shires started his day off against No. 13 Freddie Barajas from the University of Saint Mary. He cruised through that match winning in a 12-5 decision to guarantee a spot on the podium. But Shires also took two medical forfeits to end his day finishing in eighth place.
Mosquero picked up a 7-6 decision victory over Chad Muenzer to advance to the next round. His run ended in his next match against Steven Weathers due to a 3-2 decision.
Busutil matched up against No. 10 Riley Siason from Menlo in the consolation bracket. He fell in a 10-2 major decision to close out his tournament run.
Antcliffe fell in his only match of the day against No. 25 Gabe Chesbro in a 7-4 decision.
Cumberland will be back in action in the Blue Raider Invitational this coming Saturday at Lindsey Wilson in Columbia, Ky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.