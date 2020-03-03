TWRA’s Carter leaves impressive legacy

After Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Executive Director Ed Carter announced his retirement last week, I began to chronicle his accomplishments during a half-century of service.
I quickly realized I’d run out of room in this column.
So I’ll just mention a few of his highlights as an administrator and devote the remainder of the space to Ed Carter the person.
I’ll start with a personal note:
Two years ago, my wife Mary Frances died, and shortly afterwards I attended a wildlife commission meeting.
Ed came over and we chatted awhile. Before he headed to the podium to address the assembly, he handed me an envelope.
Inside was a hand-written note saying how sorry he was to hear about Mary Frances’s death.
I was touched by the gesture. He could have simply dictated a note to a secretary — if that — but he took time to personally write and deliver it.
That’s the Ed Carter I will always remember.
That personal touch was what made him so great at his job. He was at home chatting with a fisherman in muddy overalls, or discussing policy with top government honchos.
I was impressed with Ed the first time I met him, shortly after he was introduced as the Agency’s new director in 2009. He succeeded Gary Myers, who had held the job since 1978.
I interviewed Myers for The Tennessean when he was named director. Myers did a good job of guiding the Agency through some choppy waters, and now Carter was taking the rudder.
Ed gave me a formal welcome into his office; he knew me by name only.
But when he learned that we had a mutual acquaintance — my cousin Jerry Hedgecoth, a retired TWRA officer and long-time friend of Ed’s — the ice broke.
We talked for over an hour about his background and his vision for the Agency.
He recounted his boyhood in Rogersville, roaming the outdoors, shotgun in one hand and fishing pole in the other. After graduating from UT, Ed joined the TWRA as a field officer and steadily rose through the ranks.
Overseeing the TWRA takes special talents. The director has to be a wildlife biologist, hunter, fisherman, environmentalist, conservationist, administrator, politician and diplomat.
He has to answer to everyone from state legislators to muskrat trappers, and at times balance conflicting interests.
It can be a hard line to walk, and Ed Carter walked it brilliantly.
Under his guidance the TWRA became a national role model for wildlife management.
Numerous rare and endangered species have been restored, fragile habitat protected, public lands expanded, and waterways made cleaner and safer. As for hunting and fishing, most agree that the “good old days” are right now.
The new director faces some daunting challenges, most notably deer disease and invasive carp, in addition to increasingly-strained natural resources. But he or she has a firm foundation to build on, thanks to Gary Myers and Ed Carter.
I wish Ed the best in his retirement. I hope he catches lots of fish and bags lots of ducks, and I hope to see him somewhere down the trail.
Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
