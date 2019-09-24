TWRA set to host youth hunt Oct. 16

Youth hunt: The TWRA will host its annual deer hunt for youngsters who have never harvested a deer Oct. 16 in Humphries County.
Youngsters 10-16 are eligible to submit an application, and 30 will be drawn.
In addition to the age requirement, a youngster must have completed a hunter safety course and must be accompanied by licensed, non-hunting adult.
The 30 winners will be announced on Oct. 18.
Applications can be sent to Don.Hosse@tn.gov, called into 615-781-6541, or downloaded on an application at tnwildlife.org.
A cookout will be held on Friday night before the hunt. Tree stands will be provided, including some that are handicapped-accessible.
…
Perfect scores: Gerald Steyer and Kerry Hale both shot perfect rounds of 50 to tie for top honors in last week's trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.
…
Friends of NRA banquet: The Wilson County chapter of Friends of NRA's annual banquet and fundraiser will be held Sept. 28 at the Expo Center.
An array of firearms and other outdoors items and accessories will be available at auction. Proceeds go to support gun-safety programs and shooting-related activities, in addition to local ROTC units, civic events, and Second Amendment causes.
For information about event tickets or sponsorships call Eddie Kirkus at 615-533-8721.
…
CWD reminder: Deer and elk hunters hunting out of state are reminded of new regulations regarding importing carcasses and other products from ALL states, not just CWD-impacted states as in the past.
Last year Chronic Wasting Disease made its way into Tennessee in some West-state counties. So far 186 cases of CWD have been confirmed.
This season the TWRA designated eight counties in a CWD Unit in which special hunting regulations will be in effect.
Details about the new unit, and other information about CWD, is included in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.
…
Elk watching: Wild elk that roam the TWRA's East Tennessee Wildlife Management Area can be viewed on a 24-hour "elk cam." accessed on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org.
The elk come and go in the open fields scanned by the camera. Sometimes the fields are vacant and sometimes they are crowded with elk.
…
Hunters for the Hungry: The Tennessee Wildlife Federation asks deer hunters to donate venison to the program that helps feed the state's needy.
Information about the program, how to donate, and how to apply for the processed venison, is posted on the TWF website.
PHOTOS WELCOME: Caught a big bass or bagged some doves or squirrels? Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by emailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.
Larry Woody is The Democrat's outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
