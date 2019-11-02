HENDERSONVILLE -- Lebanon's boys struck up a 24-3 bowling victory over Station Camp on Thursday at Hendersonville Strike & Spare.
Caleb Gregory led Lebanon with high games of 195, 199 and 257 while Jackson McRae racked up totals of 192, 213 and 198; Jaleel Dowell 247, Gregory Oliver 209, Ryan Norvil 198 and Harvick Wiley 191 as the Blue Devils improved to 9-0.
