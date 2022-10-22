Unbeaten Blue Raiders beatable: Mathis

On paper, tonight’s matchup between Cumberland and No. 3 Lindsey Donnell Stadium is a David-and-Goliath dual at Nokes-Lasater Field.
Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said not to believe everything you read about the 6 p.m. game.
“They’re 3 because they haven’t lost yet,” Mathis said of the 6-0, 3-0 Mid-South Conference Blue Raiders. “It’s a great opportunity for us. They’re definitely not somebody coming in who’s unbeatable. We can definitely play with them. If we’ll take care of the ball on offense, we’ll have a good shot at it.”
Longtime defensive coordinator Phil Kleckler was promoted to head coach after Chris Oliver, who rebooted the football program in 2009 and coached the Blue Raiders to the NAIA championship during the spring 2021 season, left for Georgetown. The Blue Raiders also suffered graduation losses from last year’s MSC championship team which reached the NAIA semifinals.
“They lost some dudes, not saying they still don’t have good guys,” Mathis said. “They were trying to do some different things at the first of the year from what they normally do. But now they’re doing what they had sone in the past.
“To me, it isn’t a David-and-Goliath game. Look at our common opponents. They only beat Thomas More 12-9 I believe. It was a 10-point game against Campbellsville. They’re not world-beaters. They can be played against. We just got to play well.”
Mathis said the Blue Raiders are like the Phoenix in that they want to establish the run.
“They’re going to try to formation you to get it where they run and pass the ball,” Mathis said. “They’re going to read the numbers in the box. If there are six in the box, they’re going to throw it. If there are five in the box, they’re going to run it. They’re a spread team that runs RPOs and on defense they’re a 3-3-stack. They’re going to bring linebacker pressure on every play from somewhere.”
Cumberland fell to 3-4, 1-4 following a 24-16 loss at Thomas More last week in which special team issues bit the Phoenix again, particularly a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown just before halftime.
“We probably could have kicked 50 field goals and never bounce right to another guy that was in full stride to where you couldn’t get him,” Mathis said. “But that’s part of it. You got to kick it high enough. Austin (Nunley) didn’t put enough height on the ball. He was trying to drive the ball, trying to get a little extra yards on it and hit it a little low. It clipped somebody’s hand and went straight 10 yards to the left to someone who was in full stride.
Those things happen. But they are things that have bitten us. I think we’ve scored more points for our opponents than our opponents have scored against us. If we stop the mishaps on special teams and interceptions — the week before it was an interception for a touchdown. We got to stop giving them points because our defense is playing pretty good.”
That defense will be going without senior linebacker Champ Leddon the rest of the season due to a knee injury sustained just before halftime against Campbellsville two weeks ago.
“We got guys coming back who are coming back who are healthy but who had pulled muscles,” Mathis said.
