When Lebanon’s girls adopted the theme “Unfinished business” for the 2019-20 basketball season, it was with the idea of advancing further and winning the state championship, which fell short in the quarterfinal round last year.
It may have taken on a new and bitterly ironic meaning Thursday night when the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, following the lead of professional and college sports leagues as well as other state high school associations, suspended the remainder of the girls’ state tournament and next week’s boys’ tournament due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The TSSAA, in a statement released following the conclusion of the girls’ quarterfinal rounds Thursday, left open the possibility of resuming the tournaments. Earlier, the association had planned to continue with the games, but with attendance at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center limited to the team party, school administrators and immediate family.
But with March Madness and all of the NCAA spring sports championships canceled for this year, high school basketball teams are left hanging whether to keep practicing and at what intensity level considering there may be no games to prepare for.
“You look at the NBA suspending 30 days, the NCAA, the major conferences canceling the tournaments, you expected it to trickle down to the high schools,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said.
For many Lebanon fans giddy over the Devilettes reaching the semifinals for the first time since 1982 and seeking their first championship since 1971, the prospect of the season being over in such an abrupt manner is like a punch in the gut.
“You have a lot of kids and fans feeling empty and heartbroken,” Barrett said Friday. “There’s only a few teams that get to win their last game and the others have to deal with the ending on the field or the floor with a loss.
“Not having the closure either way for all the teams still alive… the possibility they may not get to end it on the floor.
Barrett is expecting to get some closure Tuesday when the TSSAA Board of Control meets in a conference call to discuss its options concerning the tournaments.
“When I found out about it, I was numb for a little while, and I still sort of am,” Barrett said. “But there’s still hope that in the next couple of weeks we’ll get a chance to complete our season.”
“Obviously, we’ve never been involved in anything like it,” said Mt. Juliet boys’ coach Troy Allen, whose Golden Bears were to take on Blackman on Tuesday. “There are so many things going through everybody’s mind. We’ve spent 11 months preparing to play in the state tournament. It’s pretty upsetting for everybody involved — players, coaches.
“It’s just a roller-coaster of emotions: Are we playing? When are we playing? Should we practice? I’ve talked to six different coaches playing in the state tournament, trying to figure out the right thing to do.”
Allen and his team were scheduled to meet at noon Friday to discus their options. Wilson County Schools, which has suspended spring sports through next week, has given the green light to the basketball teams to continue their activities. And since TSSAA hasn’t canceled the tournament, the Devilettes’ and Golden Bears’ seasons aren’t yet officially over.
But have they played their final games of ’19-20?
“What a lot of people don’t realize is how intense our practices are,” Allen said. “If you’re not 100% in mentally and physically, it’s not going to go well.
“We’re trying to figure out what we want to accomplish over the weekend and through Tuesday before we have something final, hopefully. We had an incredible practice (Thursday), went an hour and a half. It was incredible. They don’t know if they’ll get to play, if their season’s over. They were amazing.”
Barrett said he talked to coaches from Memphis-based Arlington (Lebanon’s semifinal opponent) and Whitehaven, whose teams have been together in motels in Murfreesboro. The Devilettes were commuting to Murfreesboro and weren’t together when Thursday’s announcement was made.
“Our team didn’t get to grieve,” said Barrett, whose team met for its previously-planned pregame breakfast yesterday morning (they were to have played at 11:30 a.m.). “We talked a little bit. I didn’t have a speech.
“On Tuesday, I think we’ll get an answer one way or another. If it works out and it’s safe for everybody, I hope the teams get to settle the state championships on the floor.”
Here is the full release from TSSAA:
“Following the conclusion of the girls’ state basketball tournament quarterfinal round (Thursday), we are suspending the remainder of the girls’ state tournament and next week’s boys’ state tournament. Whether we will be able to reschedule these events will depend on the length of the suspension and the availability of facilities.
We intended to conduct the tournaments with restricted attendance as we announced earlier. However, (Thursday) has seen the suspension or cancellation of championship events by the NCAA and multiple collegiate conferences including the SEC tournament that was being played nearby; the suspension of regular season play in the NBA and the NHL; the closure of university campuses and of several Tennessee public school systems; and the suspension or cancellation of high school championships in multiple other states.
COVID-19 is a public health threat, a threat to our student-athletes and our school communities. With the actions being taken all around us, including the action of our host university MTSU in sending all students away from campus, we believe it would be irresponsible and contrary to the public interest for us to continue our tournaments at this time and risk contributing to the spread of the virus.
We will provide further updates as this pandemic evolves, including updates on whether we will be able to reschedule these tournaments.”
