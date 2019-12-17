Union defeats Cumberland men in exhibition

JACKSON -- Union University and Cumberland battled it out in the first half, but the NCAA Division II Bulldogs pulled away in the second half for a 75-60 win over the NAIA Phoenix last Saturday at Ford DeLay Gymnasium in an exhibition game.
Cumberland (9-4, 1-1 MSC) shot 40.4% from the field and 34.8 from three-point range. The Phoenix came out hot, shooting over 70% in the first nine minutes, but Union was just as hot. Cumberland was outrebounded 33-32, but only got three offensive rebounds on the game.
DeMari Davis led the Phoenix with 19 points in 29 minutes of play. Davis went 6-of-10 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3. Jalen Duke finished with 15 points after a slow start to the first half for Duke. Duke led the Phoenix in rebounds with five. Aaron Ridley came up with nine points in the game, he collected eight of those in the first half. Heath Starkey finished with seven points hitting one 3-pointer.
All nine players who saw action for Union scored. Union shot 43.4% as a team and jacked up 37 3-point attempts. Terrandus Smith went 5-of-9 for 3, collecting a team-high 19 points, and Cooper Meadows went 4-of-8 from the field for 10 points. Smith and Meadows were the only two Bulldogs to get double-digit points.
Starkey hit a 3-pointer from the corner to put the Phoenix on the board.
Ridley threw down a slam after an errant Union pass to give the Phoenix an early 5-4 lead. Davis followed with a spinning lay up in the paint for a quick 7-0 run. Ridley and Davis buried back-to-back 3s as both teams started out on fire. Stovall, Smith and Parks hit 3s on three straight possessions for Union.
Both the Phoenix and the Bulldogs cooled off after the media timeout, after both teams started the game shooting over 60% in the first eight minutes. Union was able to build a 29-21 lead over the time.
Davis checked back into the game with three minutes to play and got six quick points, including a two-handed slam and two free throws, to cut the lead to 34-30 with two minutes left in the first half.
Boykins fired a 3 with 26 seconds left on the clock and hit it to end a streak of nine straight scoreless possessions. Union leads at the intermission 37-32. Davis put up 14 points in the first half and Ridley came up with eight, hitting two 3-pointers.
Union opened up the second half with a quick 5-0 run to go up by 10. Duke got himself into a rhythm early on in the second half after starting the game slow connecting on two jumpers around the paint.
Davis hit two more free throws and a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 11 with 12 minutes to play. Duke found the hot hand gets the next nine points for the Phoenix as he hit three midrange jumpers and a 3-ball from the corner to get Cumberland within five with 8:37 to go. Smith hits back-to-back treys to slow down the Phoenix and put the Bulldogs back up by 11 with 6:53 left.
Cooper Meadows buried a triple from the left wing for Union and Payton Stovall found Meadows with a no-look pass and the slam to extend Union's lead back out to 16, 69-53.
The Phoenix traveled to Martin Methodist in Pulaski last night looking to avenge a loss earlier in the season at home.
