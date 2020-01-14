Upperman girls dominate Watertown

WATERTOWN -- Friday night didn't go well for Watertown's girls as the Lady Purple Tigers ran into an Upperman buzzsaw, 55-25.
The Lady Tigers' defense wasn't that bad in the first half as Upperman had just 18 at halftime. But the Lady Bees did have a 13-1 run to go up 18-5 before Watertown's Madi Reeder broke the string with a layup in the final seconds of the first half.
Upperman outscored Watertown 19-7 in the third quarter and flirted with the 35-point margin to activate the running clock in the fourth, but never did as the Lady Bees improved to 16-2 for the season and 4-0 in District 8-AA.
"First half ... defense was all right," Watertown coach Paige McKinney said. "Eighteen, for Upperman, that's very little for them. But we couldn't score, we couldn't get off shots. We weren't aggressive enough.
"Second half, it got away from us."
Reagan Hurst was Upperman's big scorer with 25 points, hitting five 3-pointers.
Watertown's Brittni Allison sank a pair of second-half 3-pointers to lead the Lady Tigers with eight points while Daejah Maklary scored seven, Emma Christensen and Gwen Franklin three apiece and Reeder and Morgan Bain two each as WHS fell to 10-8, 0-4.
The Lady Tigers will next travel to Livingston Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
"It's a teaching moment," McKinney said. "You can't let one loss turn into two. We got to keep our head up."
Devilettes remain undefeated 9-AAA
GALLATIN -- Lebanon maintained its share of the District 9-AAA lead Friday night with a 58-44 win at Station Camp.
Aaryn Grace Lester led Lebanon with 15 points while Addie Porter put in 9 of 10 free throws on her way to 11 and Allissa Mulaski sank two 3-pointers as part of her 10. Terri Reynolds scored seven points, Avery Harris five, Rebecca Brown and Meioshe Mason three each and Asia Barr two as the Devilettes moved to 14-4 for the season and 4-0 in the district.
Lebanon led 15-10 following the first quarter, 28-23 at halftime and 44-30 going into the fourth.
The Devilettes will return to Sumner County on Tuesday, stopping off at Gallatin for a 6:30 p.m. game. Station Camp will travel south to Wilson Central.
Wilson Centralwins at Gallatin
GALLATIN -- Sydnee Richetto racked up 20 points and Nicole Brill 19 Friday night as Wilson Centraldefeated Gallatin, 57-51.
The Lady Wildcats did much of their damage at the free-throw line, sinking 17 of 22. Richetto was 7-of-8 and Brill 5-of-6 from the stripe.
Central led 18-13 following the first quarter, 31-27 at halftime and 44-38 going into the fourth.
Campbell Strange scored nine points for Central while Jasmin Angel finished with four and Sydney Dalton and Jakoria Woods two each.
Jeremia Montgomery swished all six of her free throws as she led the Lady Wave with 12 points.
Wilson Central will play host to Station Camp at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday while Gallatin will remain home to entertain Lebanon.
Nashville Christian girls pull awayfrom Friendship in second quarter
NASHVILLE -- Friendship Christian's girls proved to be little match for host Nashville Christian as the Lady Eagles soared to a 69-39 triumph on Friday night.
The Lady Eagles led 14-6 following the first quarter before dominating the second 18-5 for a 32-11 halftime lead.
Savannah Craighead led all scorers with 19 points for the Lady Commanders while Hannah Alexander and Rayven Vaughns each finished with five, Rachel Pippin four, Brooke Jones three, Kennedy West two and Joy Osipchuk a free throw.
Friendship will play host to Clarksville Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Beech girlscruise past Mt. Juliet
MT. JULIET -- With a District 9-AAA showdown looming at Lebanon this coming Friday, Beech stopped off at Mt. Juliet last Friday and handled the Lady Bears 56-23.
The Lady Buccaneers led 16-4
girls/page b2
following the first quarter and 30-12 at halftime.
Halle Jones led the Lady Bears with 14 points in the post while freshman Ava Heilman hit a pair of 3-pointers on her way to eight and Navaeh Majors a free throw.
Mt. Juliet will travel to Hendersonville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Davidson pullsaway from MJCA
MT. JULIET -- Davidson Academy's girls pulled away from Mt. Juliet Christian in each quarter of a 66-36 win Friday night.
The Lady Bears led 13-9 following the first quarter and 28-19 at halftime.
Jalie Joyner led four Lady Bears in double figures with 14 points while Cleo Johnson and Jolie Cote each collected 12 and Tonya Turner 10.
Shinae Johnson led the Lady Saints with 12 points while Amelia Lyons and Abigail Eastin each scored 10, Megan Blackwell two and Grace Woods and Bethany Lyons a free throw apiece.
Mt. Juliet Christian will remain home Tuesday for a 6 p.m. visit from Ezell-Harding.
