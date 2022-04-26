Upperman spoils FCS stadium dedication

In the early years of Friendship Christian baseball, through the 1980s until the mid-‘90s, Upperman often blocked the Commanders’ advancement in the region tournament.
The Commanders and Bees are now in different divisions and no longer meet in the postseason. But Upperman still put a damper on the John McNeal Stadium dedication day with a 3-1 win last Saturday afternoon.
The Bees scored twice in the top of the second inning and once in the third. Leadoff batter Justin Fallon drove in two runs on a double and single. Carter Shanks homered as Upperman finished with seven hits.
Friendship starter Quin Long allowed six hits and all three runs (one earned) in five innings with six walks and three strikeouts. Elijah Stockton pitched a hitless sixth and Chase Eakes a one-hit seventh.
Wyatt Curtis held Friendship to four singles and five walks while striking out three in seven innings as Upperman improved to 18-6.
Will Barnwell drove in Max Duckwiler with the Commanders’ run in the third inning as Friendship fell to 17-12 going into last night’s game against Davidson Academy.
The Commanders were coming off a 6-0 home loss to Clarksville Academy on Friday.
The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning off Tate Tidwell before breaking it open with three in the sixth and, with Ethan Myers on the mound, three in the seventh, finishing with seven hits.
Friendship was held to two hits.
Purple Tigers top Jackson CountyWATERTOWN — Watertown compiled 10 hits in a 7-2 win over Jackson County last Friday.
Kendal Bayse drove in three runs on a third-inning triple and Cyrus Bennett two on a fourth-inning double. Chase Young tripled and doubled while Alec Whitlock singled twice for the Purple Tigers.
Bayse pitched the first three shutout innings for the win, allowing two hits while striking out seven. Brady Watts worked the next three, surrendering two runs on four hits with four punchouts. Zack Self tossed a hitless seventh.
