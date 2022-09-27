WATERTOWN — On a night in which the baseball team received its state championship rings, the Watertown Purple Tiger football team raced out to a quick touchdown lead last Friday against the Upperman Bees, but watched that evaporate quickly into a 48-7 loss at Robinson Stadium.
The Purple Tigers got going on the first play as quarterback K.K. West raced 49 yards on an option keeper to put the ball deep in Upperman territory. Two plays later, Garner Creswell gained 12 yards to give Watertown a first-and-goal situation. On third down West rolled right and found Trent Spradlin, who got into the end zone for the touchdown.
The Bees answered very quickly. Quarterback Jonathon Rushing and running back Terrance Dedmond took care of the four-play drive, with Rushing jaunting the last 30 yards for the game-tying touchdown.
From that point on the game was all Upperman. After forcing a three-and-out on Watertown’s next drive, Rushing went back to work, this time with his arm as he connected with receiver Jaxson Bush for a 25-yard gain. Jaxson Rollins scored two plays later to give the Bees a 14-7 lead.
The teams then traded punts, but the Bees got the first beak of the game. Garner Creswell fumbled the handoff from West and Clayton Harris recovered for the Bees. Two plays later, Rushing and Bush hooked up again, this time it was a 35-yard touchdown. After forcing another punt from the Purple Tigers, Rushing accounted for his third touchdown of the night, this one a 4-yard run just before halftime to give the Bees a 28-7 at the break.
While the Tigers were trying to regroup in the locker room, the baseball team received its championship rings during a halftime ceremony. Ironically, while Watertown won the Class 2A title, Upperman, with a long championship tradition, took home the 3-A title trophy last May.
Back to football, the second half started where the first half stopped. On the third play of the half Rushing went 55 yards untouched for his fourth touchdown of the game and 34-7 lead.
The Bees’ defense forced Watertown to punt on all four of its second-half possessions, and allowed minus-11 yards of total offense from the Purple Tigers after halftime.
The next drive for the Bees was a little longer but still had the same result as Rollins scored his second touchdown of the night, this one a 5-yarder to make the score 41-7.
After forcing another punt from the Purple Tigers, Upperman scored its final points of the game on a 50-yarder from Carmine.
With the loss Watertown dropped to 2-4 overall and stands 1-1 in Region 4-2A play. The Purple Tigers travel to East Robertson this coming Friday night for a big region showdown. Kickoff in Cross Plains is 7 p.m.
