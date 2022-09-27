WATERTOWN — On a night in which the baseball team received its state championship rings, the Watertown Purple Tiger football team raced out to a quick touchdown lead last Friday against the Upperman Bees, but watched that evaporate quickly into a 48-7 loss at Robinson Stadium.

The Purple Tigers got going on the first play as quarterback K.K. West raced 49 yards on an option keeper to put the ball deep in Upperman territory. Two plays later, Garner Creswell gained 12 yards to give Watertown a first-and-goal situation. On third down West rolled right and found Trent Spradlin, who got into the end zone for the touchdown.

