Cumberland men’s basketball standout Jalen Duke added NAIA All-America accolades to his list of accomplishments in his one season with the Phoenix, announced by the national office last Thursday.
Duke notched honorable mention honors after averaging 17.4 points and 5 rebounds per game this season.
The senior scored at least 20 points in a game 10 times this season, including a career-high 33 points in the Phoenix’s win at Oakwood University in January.
The Nashville native’s best week came in early December when he tallied 61 points in three games to earn Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honors.
In conference play Duke, who prepped at Martin Luther King and began his college career at Tennessee State, averaged 16.9 points per game, which ranked fourth in the conference behind Reece Brooks (Lindsey Wilson), Tevin Olison (Cumberlands) and Kyree Elder (Shawnee State).
Each also garnered All-American honors.
Duke finished the season with the best three-point percentage in the country, shooting 54.6% behind the arc.
The last Cumberland player to earn All-America honors was Diondrey Holt Jr. in the 2017-18.
