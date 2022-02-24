U.S. women’s national team players who spent years battling for pay equity lauded as historic an agreement by U.S. Soccer to pay $24 million to settle a discrimination dispute with the team, as well as a commitment to equalize pay and bonuses to match the men’s team.
“I think we’re going to look back on this moment and just think, ‘Wow, what an incredible turning point in the history of U.S. Soccer that changed the game and changed the world, really, forever,’ ” star midfielder Megan Rapinoe said.
The two sides announced a deal early Tuesday that will have players split $22 million, about one-third of what they had sought in damages. U.S. Soccer also agreed to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.
The proposal went further, with American soccer’s governing body pledging to equalize pay — including World Cup bonuses. It effectively brings to a close the gender discrimination lawsuit players filed in 2019.
But there’s one more hurdle: Collective bargaining agreement with the players’ unions. Negotiations with the women continue following the Dec. 31 expiration of the last CBA, with a deadline set for March 31.
The settlement was a victory for the women, whose fans chanted “Equal Pay!” when they won their second straight World Cup title in France in 2019.
