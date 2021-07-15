By The Associated Press
KNOXVILLE — Tennessee has extended the contracts of nine coaches, including Tony Vitello, who took the Volunteers to their first College World Series in 16 years.
Athletic director Danny White said Tuesday he wanted to acknowledge he inherited an impressive roster of coaches when he was hired in January.
Vitello coached the Vols to 50 victories for the third time in program history. They won the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division title for the first time since 1997. Tennessee hosted an NCAA regional for the first time since 2005, then its first super regional. Vitello’s new contract runs through the 2026 season.
Basketball coaches Rick Barnes and Kellie Harper both got two years added to their contracts with extensions through the 2025-26 seasons. Barnes just signed the No. 3 recruiting class in the country, while Harper became the second women’s coach to take four different programs to the NCAA Tournament.
Others to receive extensions include rowing coach Lisa Glenn through June 2024, swimming and diving coach Matt Kredich through the 2025-26 season, women’s tennis coach Alison Ojeda, men’s tennis coach Chris Woodruff, men’s golf coach Brennan Webb and softball coach Karen Weekly.
Tennessee was one of three Division I schools to reach the NCAA Tournament in men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, rowing, softball and baseball.
Eleven Tennessee teams finished the season ranked in the top 25 nationally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.