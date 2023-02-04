EL PASO, Texas — Elina Arike scored 20 points, Jazion Jackson buried a 3-pointer in the final second and the UTEP women beat No. 21 Middle Tennessee 65-62 on Thursday night, ending the Lady Raiders’ 16-game win streak.

The Miners (14-6, 7-4 Conference USA), who led most of the game, took a 51-45 lead into the fourth quarter. Jalynn Gregory scored 11 of her 20 points in the final period and Middle Tennessee (18-3, 11-1) tied the game at 62 when Kseniya Malashka made the second of two free throws with 59 seconds left in OT

