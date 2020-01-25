SMYRNA — Olivia Van Hooser’s bid for a second straight state individual bowling championship was denied by Lipscomb Academy’s Jenna Hedgepath 197-166 in a battle of freshmen Friday at Smyrna Bowling Center.
Friendship Christian’s Van Hooser was seeded No. 1 based on semifinal scores from Thursday, thus was assured of no worse than runner up. Hedgepath was the No. 2 seed and won a semifinal match before facing Van Hooser, who was playing her first match of the day.
Fellow Lady Commander Kyleigh Pitzer, seeded sixth, finished sixth after falling to No. 5 Leah Hayes of Clarksville Academy 193-152 in the first match of the day.
“I am disappointed in myself,” Van Hooser said. “I missed some very easy spares that I worked very hard on. But I am proud that Jenna did what she did. She’s a very good bowler and I was honored to bowl against her.”
Van Hooser averaged a 189.5 over four games Thursday and her regular average is in the mid-170s. Unlike most other sports in which defense is emphasized to keep the opponent’s score down, bowling come down to the ball and the lane, as well as the opponent.
“You pay attention to a lot of things,” Van Hooser said. “You pay attention to the oil conditions on the lane. You pay attention to how your ball’s reacting to those conditions. And you pay attention to who you’re bowling against.
“It’s like a mind game almost. You have to have a strong mental frame to get through these kinds of matches.”
Van Hooser said she’s been bowling for eight years, since age 7, and competitively since she was 10. She can still add three more championships to the one she won last year.
“I’m trying really hard not to beat myself up about it since I know that I’m a freshman and still have time,” she said.
“Yesterday, she bowled two pins higher than the girl who beat her in the very end,” Lady Commander coach Jon Shoulders said. “It’s hard when you haven’t been playing and someone comes in who’s already bowled a game.
“But she did well. She just had that spurt in the middle where she missed a couple of spares and that kind of took her out of it. But she finished strong and she’s great for team competition which starts this afternoon. She has done an incredible job. She has gone two seasons without losing a single game in regular and region play. We’re just excited about her future.”
The future began with the team tournament Friday afternoon. Both Friendship teams, who haven’t lost in two years, faced Clarksville Academy in the quarterfinals. The winners advanced to semifinal play at 9 a.m. today with the finals set for 11:30.
Van Hooser returned to the final as the No. 1 seed with 758 pins, two ahead of Lipscomb Academy freshman Jenna Hedgepath.
Pitzer entered the finals as the No. 6 seed with 614 pins, making the cut by one pin.
Lady Commander sophomore Casie Cottrell was ninth with 579 pins and senior Kennedy West, who won state two years ago, 10th with 578.
In Division II boys, Friendship senior Brad Emerson missed the cut for the finals by two spots and 27 points, finishing with 722. Sophomore Cole Cottrell knocked down 600 pins.
In Division I girls, Lebanon senior Kayli Stewart was 10th in the semifinals with 1,458 pins, 62 out of the sixth place which was the cutoff to make the final. Lady Devil senior Ali Davis downed 637 pins in the Thursday morning quarterfinals.
In DI boys. Lebanon junior Caleb Gregory had 663 pins in the quarterfinals while Blue Devil sophomore Jackson McRae had 646. Mt. Juliet senior Isaiah Sunderlin had 619.
Lebanon’s boys and both Friendship teams were in state quarterfinal action Friday afternoon as the team tournament got under way. The winners returned this morning for the semifinals. The finals are set for 11:30 a.m. today.
Both Friendship teams were seeking second straight state championships. The Lady Commanders were gunning for a third straight title while the Commanders were looking for a second straight for the second time since 2014.
“We have really been blessed to start developing a middle school program through Allen Slaughter at Pro Bowl West,” Shoulders said. “Mrs. (Terri) Rice actually does a program for our elementary students in the spring and they spend a month coming in one day a week, and they learn a little bit about it. If they like it, then we move them forward to the middle school team. Then if they do well and like that, we move them up to the high school. This year on the boys’ team, we have five eighth graders, and two of them start. We replaced a lot of seniors from last year and they stepped up and brought us to this place again.
“It just takes a few kids to fall in love with the sport, and they’ll start working on it and hone their skills.”
In the two decades since TSSAA began sanctioning bowling in 2001, all four Wilson County schools who play the sport have won at least one individual or team championship.
“Lebanon’s success I will also attribute to Allen Slaughter and Pro Bowl West. When you look at a house like that had multiple state champions as far as individuals over the last few years — (Lebanon’s) Tyler Moore, (Wilson Central’s) Megan Metz, Olivia and (FCS boys’) Dalton (Karstens) last year — all of them are bowling in one of the smallest houses in the state of Tennessee. It’s a hard house to bowl in. If you learn to bowl well there, it translates to big scores here.”
Shoulders attributed the success Mt. Juliet and Wilson Central enjoyed years ago to Mark Hubbuch, a former WCHS coach who now manages the Strike & Spares in Donelson and Hermitage after managing the Smyrna Bowling Center.
“Before Allen moved here six years ago, Mark helped us, along with some others, to help the things to learn how to coach and learn how to bowl.”
