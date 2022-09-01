NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt Stadium will be called FirstBank Stadium starting this season under a 10-year naming rights deal announced Monday.

Athletic director Candice Lee called the deal a historic collaboration. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Southeastern Conference’s only private university.

