VanHooser named Miss Bowling

Friendship senior Olivia VanHooser with her Miss Bowling award is shown with her.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

SMYRNA — Olivia VanHooser won the Division II Miss Bowling award Wednesday for her performance as a senior. But in her case, it’s a career achievement honor for her five-year Friendship Christian career.

She began her prep career by winning the state individual championship as an eighth-grader and finished second the following year. She was a finalist for Miss Bowling all five years at FCS.

