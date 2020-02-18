LEXINGTON, Ky. — Wilson Central senior Zoe Vlk tested herself against athletes from the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast and finished first in the shot put and weight throw over the weekend in the University of Kentucky High School Invitational at Nutter Field House.
Vlk, who will probably compete at Nutter as a Tennessee Vol in coming years, won the weight throw with a fifth-best in the nation 55 feet, 6.5 inches. She won the shot put with a toss of 43-4.5.
Sterling Melancon was 10th in the 60-meter run in 6.99 and 19th in the 200 in 22.58.
Palmer Baines was 11th in the high jump with a 5-10.
The 4x800 relay team of Jude Wilt, Alex Galligan, Andrew Farber and Elliott Hughes finished 13th in 8:51.02.
Justin Smith was 14th in the 400 meters in a personal-best :50.44, good for fourth in Tennessee.
Matthew Campbell was 15th in the weight throw with a personal-best toss of 43-5.75. Diana Denemark was 35th in the 800 meters in 2:27.24.
Wilson Central will next compete in the Tennessee Indoor State Championships this coming Saturday at Vanderbilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.