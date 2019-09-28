Vrabel: No QB change on the horizon for Titans

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said last Friday that he is not contemplating a quarterback change after Tennessee's offense imploded the previous night in Jacksonville, producing just one touchdown in a 20-7 loss to the Jaguars.
Quarterback Marcus Mariota was inconsistent in between being sacked nine times by the Jags defense. At halftime, Mariota had hit just 6 of 16 passes. And though he completed 23 of 40 for the game for 304 yards, those yards rang hollow, given the Titans' overall ineptness.
Vrabel said there is no thought at the present of turning things over to backup QB Ryan Tannehill, who has not attempted a pass in three games this season.
"Asked his assessment of Mariota's play against Jacksonville, Vrabel saw some good as well as the bad.
"I thought there were times where he competed. He competed, took some shots, was able to throw the ball, deliver it, be decisive," Vrabel said. "Then, there were some plays that we'd all like to have back at every position. I know he hung in there, competed, scrambled it down to the 1, threw some good balls. We'll get him coached up on some things that we'd like to see improve."
The Titans offensive line was a sieve, surrendering those nine sacks and allowing Mariota to be hit several times more when he did deliver the ball.
Mariota's throws were inconsistent as he missed a wide open Tajae Sharpe on one throw that might have been a touchdown. He also was victimized by a Derrick Henry drop of a screen pass that could have been a big gain as well.
The Titans took the weekend off and reported back Monday in an attempt to put the wheels that have come off back on the offensive wagon.
"I think the accountability and the fundamentals is something that we really have to focus, especially…with the extra day of practice," Vrabel said. "I think that that's what the message is going to be to the team is that we have to take accountability for our choices, our actions, coaching and playing, and then we have to improve our fundamentals and use Monday as a day to really concentrate on that."
