MT. JULIET — Projected to be a third-round pick, Jared Dickey waited as Monday’s second day of the Major League Baseball draft came and went without the Friendship Christian graduate’s name appearing on the MLB Draft Ticker.
But the Tennessee outfielder/catcher didn’t have to wait long when the draft resumed Tuesday with the 11th round as the left-handed swinger was taken with the 319th pick by the Kansas City Royals.
“It was definitely a different draft process than I was expecting,” Dickey said during a break in phone calls during a post-draft celebration party at Buffalo Wild Wings. “Finally when it came down to the end of Day 2, we were kind of thinking ‘okay, I’m going to head back to school’. Then I got a few offers late last night and actually had decided on one with another club and then Kansas City came in.
“There was a lot of excitement and I got to spend it with my family so it was really a great time.”
Dickey had just finished a phone conversation with a Royals official.
“They’re really excited to get me there,” Dickey said of the Royals. “We got a past together. I played with the Royals’ scout team. Got to know a few of their guys there.”
Dickey’s strong suit is his hitting, described in one scouting report as “sweet” with “fine hand-eye coordination”. He was considered by scouts as one of the best pure hitters in the Southeastern Conference after posting a career .343 batting average with 19 home runs and 71 batted in over 103 games (86 starts) in 2022 and ’23.
“My bat is going to play anywhere in the league, so they’re excited for that,” said Dickey, who was announced as an outfielder by the Royals but has spent time behind the plate with both the Vols and Commanders.
He said KC may do more work with him at a catcher when he reports to their facility in Surprise, Ariz., and signs his contract. The Royals will conduct a physical to see where his body is and decide whether to send him to the minor leagues or keep him around the spring training facility. Kansas City’s Single A team is in Columbia, S.C. High-A is Quad Cities in Davenport, Iowa. Double-A plays at Northwest Arkansas (Springdale, near Fayetteville) and Triple-A has long been at Omaha, near where Dickey and his Vols ended their season last month in the College World Series.
Dickey was one of eight Vols drafted this week, and one of two who call Mt. Juliet home. Former Mt. Juliet High left-handed pitcher Jake Fitzgibbons is also headed to Arizona, but on a more permanent basis after being selected by the Diamondbacks in the 14th round with the 415th pick. The D-Backs’ facility is located in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale. Their minor-league ladder goes from there to Visalia (Calif.), Hillsboro (Ore.), Amarillo (Texas) and Reno (Nev.).
Fitzgibbons, born 18 days after Dickey in March 2002, entered the transfer portal following his junior season at Tennessee. He went 3-0 in three seasons with the Vols. He posted a 5.20 earned-run average with 36 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings over 30 games, including four starts.
Both players had to overcome injuries in 2022. Dickey missed a month that season with a bone bruise in his foot. That came after shoulder surgery as a Friendship junior and the pandemic shutdown his senior season sparked a weight gain to 275 pounds. He spent his redshirt freshman year in Knoxville knocking off 60-70 pounds to return to shape. He played on the No. 1-ranked team/SEC champion in ’22 and a CWS team as the Vols’ lone all-conference selection in ’23.
“It’s been a great career for sure,” Dickey said. “All my time at Tennessee has paid off. I remember going in as a freshman being overweight at, like, 275 and having to grind from that. It just makes moments like these so surreal, so rewarding. I’m really excited about the next chapter in my life.”
