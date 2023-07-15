MT. JULIET — Projected to be a third-round pick, Jared Dickey waited as Monday’s second day of the Major League Baseball draft came and went without the Friendship Christian graduate’s name appearing on the MLB Draft Ticker.

But the Tennessee outfielder/catcher didn’t have to wait long when the draft resumed Tuesday with the 11th round as the left-handed swinger was taken with the 319th pick by the Kansas City Royals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.